Temos CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika Appointed as Associate Editor of Journal of Healthcare Management Standards
With this talented team, we will collaborate to improve the world of healthcare organization management, with the ultimate goal of health systems strengthening and improved patient outcomes.”BERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global accreditation leader, Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (Temos), announces the appointment of its Founder and CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, to the Editorial Board of the newly launched Journal of Healthcare Management Standards (JHMS).
The Journal of Healthcare Management Standards, the official publication of the Healthcare Standards Institute, (HIS) has been created under the direction of its Editor in Chief, Dr. Sharon Kleefield. According to Dr. Kleefield, “The Journal of Healthcare Management Standards realizes that the most innovative, timely, and groundbreaking ideas in healthcare management come from a diverse, international, collaborative mindset. With this goal in mind, the Journal is proud to have an Editorial Board comprised of academics and subject matter experts from twelve countries representing six continents.”
“I am excited to be part of the Editorial Board for the Journal of Healthcare Management Standards. With this talented team, we will collaborate to improve the world of healthcare organization management, with the ultimate goal of health systems strengthening and improved patient outcomes, states Dr. Mika. “I am delighted to share my knowledge and expertise from my experience working in healthcare quality and standards accreditation as the CEO of Temos.”
The first edition of the Journal offers a selection of topics. It features the article, “Accreditation Before, During, and After COVID: Benefits of CQI-Based Accreditation Programs in Preparing for and Managing Threats” by Elizabeth Ziemba, Regional Director of the Temos USA office working with clients in the US, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.
According to Ms. Ziemba, “It is a privilege to have written this article for the first edition of this new journal dedicated to the vital topic of delivering high quality healthcare based on best practices to set a benchmark for the provision of services globally. COVID has shown world that adherence to international standards of hygiene and infection control can minimize the transmission of disease. Now we need to continue and expand those standards”.
About the Healthcare Standards Institute: The Healthcare Standards Institute (HSI) is dedicated to facilitating the development of standards for healthcare organization management (HOM). Accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Executive Standards Council (ExSC) as an American Standards Developer, HSI is committed to enhancing the quality, safety, and well-being of individuals, while creating and upholding the regulatory standards necessary to maintain a competitive edge for American businesses working in the world of healthcare.
About Temos International Healthcare Accreditation: Temos is the first international accreditation organization that included standards specifically for international patient management, also known as medical tourists, while its accreditation programs benefit all patients. It continues to raise the requirements for accreditation, adding value for its clients, their patients, and the governments, insurance companies, Embassies and Consulates, and other businesses that rely upon Temos quality. Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals, ambulatory care/outpatient services, cosmetic surgery clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, eye care clinics, and community pharmacies as well as medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”). For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Baerbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 0, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/.
