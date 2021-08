Gov. Wolf Announces PA-Task Force 1 Providing Assistance for Tropical Storm Henri Water Rescues

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that 16 members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) have arrived in Connecticut to assist with Tropical Storm Henri water rescue efforts in New England.

“I’m proud that Pennsylvanians have stepped up to assist with any water rescue efforts due to Tropical Storm Henri,” Gov. Wolf said. “Water rescues are dangerous so I’m grateful to these volunteers for answering the call to support communities who may be experiencing horrific flooding.”

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country. The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.