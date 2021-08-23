Submit Release
News Search

There were 469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,609 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Full FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and up:

“The FDA’s full approval further confirms that the Pfizer vaccine meets a rigorous, scientific standard for safety and efficacy, protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death. With COVID-19 cases rising across the nation due to the Delta variant, I encourage all Californians to trust the science and protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated. With more than 80 percent of Californians 18 and up having received at least one dose, our work continues to close the gap in our most impacted communities and bring an end to this pandemic.”

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Full FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.