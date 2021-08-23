Gov. Ivey Announces KBR to Expand Alabama Footprint with New Headquarters and 160 Additional Jobs

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced today that defense contractor KBR plans to expand its operations in Huntsville with a new headquarters facility and more than 160 additional jobs as it taps the talent pool in Alabama’s “Rocket City.”

KBR will consolidate its presence in Huntsville at two buildings being developed at Redstone Gateway by Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) in partnership with Jim Wilson & Associates as part of a $65 million project. The growth plans will allow KBR to retain its workforce of over 1,100 people in the city.

KBR delivers a range of high-end services and expertise in systems engineering, data analytics and mission operations around the globe. Its in-depth portfolio spans defense modernization; military, civil and commercial space; intelligence; cyber; advanced logistics; and base operations.

“It’s always great to see a company like KBR that has a major presence in Alabama decide to expand its operation in the state, especially when the jobs being added are highly technical and well paying,” Governor Ivey said. “KBR is a world-class company, and I look forward to seeing it grow and thrive in Huntsville’s dynamic economy.”

Houston-based KBR will provide engineering, scientific and technical services to the defense and aerospace industries at its new location just outside Redstone Arsenal, a sprawling government installation.

“Recently named one of the ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.,’ KBR is excited to enhance its presence in Huntsville, specifically at Redstone Gateway,” said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions president. “Whether we’re defending our nation or supporting the latest missions in space, we equip those on the frontline and those exploring a new frontier. As our capabilities in aerospace engineering, asset management and spaceflight operations continue to evolve and grow, maintaining offices in close proximity to both existing and future customers is the right thing to do.”

KBR has executed two leases with the real estate partners to occupy 90% of a 172,500-square-foot office building and roughly half of a 45,000-square-foot R&D facility at Redstone Gateway. The facility is anticipated to be operational during the first quarter of 2023.

“With capabilities that truly span the globe and a culture of innovation and problem-solving, KBR stands out as one of the most impressive companies in its field,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “These qualities mean KBR shares the same kind of DNA as Huntsville, and I can think of no more perfect place for the company to execute growth plans.”

Huntsville officials welcomed KBR’s expansion plans.

“We’re glad to see KBR expanding in Huntsville where the company’s best and the brightest engineers and innovators contribute to aerospace and defense industries,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “Congratulations to KBR and to COPT on this exciting venture.”

The new KBR headquarters represents a positive development for Redstone Gateway, a 486-acre mixed use development that is home to leading defense, aerospace and research companies.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to support a world-class firm such as KBR at Redstone Gateway and are proud to develop their Huntsville home,” said COPT Huntsville Asset Manager James Lomax said. “This decision reaffirms Redstone Gateway’s unrivaled combination of efficiency, convenience, walkable amenities, and access to important commands at Redstone Arsenal as Huntsville’s modern office park.”

“This deal represents a consolidation and commitment for KBR in the Huntsville market that will allow KBR to take advantage of new workplace strategies and standards, maximize efficiency, while at the same time upgrade their facilities significantly for their workforce,” added Thomas Birnbach, president and vice chairman of real estate firm Cresa, which represented KBR.

###