Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new report Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Offering (Hardware (Radar, Airfield Ground Lighting, Vehicle Tracking Systems, ADS-B Ground Station, Others), Software, Maintenance Support Service), by Investment (Greenfield, Brownfield), by Sector (Commercial, Defense), by Applications (Surveillance, Planning & Routing, Monitoring & Alerting, Guidance), Including Level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading A-SMGCS Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Airport Budget to Grow Airport Expansion and Enhancement.

Advancements in Technology Leading to Introduction of Latest A-SMGCS

Rising Air Passenger Traffic Encouraging Airports to Expand & Improve Services

High Deployment Cost

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Key Developments

In August 2019, Indra Sistema's won a contract from London Heathrow for deploying surface movement surveillance system namely the Innova to ensure the safe ground operations in the airport. In addition, the system has been equipped with latest display and tracking features, and the capability of expansion with new SESAR functionality such as advanced ground safety nets. Moreover, the system helped airport operators to improve controllers’ situational awareness and reduce false alerts which increased safety on ground.

In May 2019, ATRiCS signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority to modernize their air navigation services. Through this MOU, both parties cooperated on a world-leading trajectory-based ATM automation system for tower and approach control services, as well as Remote Tower Optical Systems for remotely operated aerodrome control services within the Seychelles Flight Information Region (FIR).

Market Segmentation 2021-2031

The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control (A-SMGCS) Market is segmented on the Offering, Application, Investment, and Regional basis.

By Offering

Hardware

o Radar

o Airfield ground lighting

o Vehicle tracking systems

o ADS-B ground station

o Others

Maintenance Support Service

By Application

Surveillance

Planning & Routing

Monitoring & Alerting

Guidance

By Investment

Greenfield

Brownfield

By Sector

Commercial

Defense

By Level

• Level 1

• Level 2

• Level 3

• Level 4

Regional Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Norway

o Turkey

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Vietnam

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Oman

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of Middle East

Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Africa

Companies covered in the report include:

Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.A.

ADB Safegate

ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions GmbH

Indra Sistemas

Searidge Technologies

Honeywell International

Thales Group

Altys Technologies

SaaB AB

TERMA Ltd.

