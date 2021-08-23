AR in Healthcare Market Size to Reach $4.23 billion by 2026, With Rise in Number if AR Start-ups Across the Globe
Growing private & public investments for developing AR technologies in healthcare is likely to propel the growth of AR in healthcare market in the coming yearsPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in application of AR in rehabilitation, diagnostic imaging, surgical simulation, and patient care management along with surge in number of AR-based startups propel the growth of the global AR in healthcare market. Geographically, North America contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lion’s share during the forecast period.
Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market generated $609.60 million in 2018 and is expected to generate $4.23 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 27.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, major segments, top investment pockets, current market size & projections, and competitive landscape.
AR in healthcare market. However, issues regarding data privacy and lack of adequate infrastructure restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investments in AR technologies and favorable government policies to integrate novel technologies in the healthcare are expected to create new opportunities in the next few years.
On the basis of technology, the handheld segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share of the market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to increase in utilization and convenience of AR technology in devices. However, the head mounted segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.9% from 2019 to 2026.
On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the highest market share of the market in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and would maintain its dominance based on revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in AR applications for surgeons for availing assistance at the time of surgeries. However, the research laboratories segment is estimated to maintain a CAGR of 26.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Geographically, North America contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lion’s share during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness at the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2019 to 2026.
