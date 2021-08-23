Dave Marlon Named Community Faculty Associate of Roseman University College of Medicine

Vegas Stronger Foundation

Marlon’s role will involve educating medical students on addiction and treatment from a social and community angle.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roseman University named Dave Marlon, MS, LADC, SAP, as the Community Faculty Associate of the College of Medicine, adding to their roster of experts with experience in the community. Marlon, an addictionologist and a doctoral student of the university, will take an active and longitudinal role throughout the lifespan of the student’s matriculation, educating on the social and community impacts of addiction, as well as treatment for both the individual and the household. This satisfies the university’s foundational experiential approach taken towards medical education, striving to provide learning opportunities that place students on the ground to learn what is really going on and how systems impact the patients that they see.

“We have learned through Covid and all of the other issues that have taken place this year that there is a great disparity in this country and the medical profession has not responded to the social accountability or the needs of the community,” said Pedro “Joe” Greer, Jr., MD, Dean of the Roseman University College of Medicine. “One of the biggest needs is that of substance abuse understanding and treatment. Marlon was appointed because of his experience and as a community-dependent school, we need to actively produce future physicians that understand the social issues that are causing the medical problems and become active in how to resolve them. Marlon brings all of this to the table. He saw a problem, he understood the complexity of it all, and he addressed it. We need our students to think critically in that same way and Marlon will not just be teaching our students, he is both an example and a motivator.”

Marlon was brought to Roseman University’s attention when they put out a call for grassroots leaders solving medical issues in the community. After a discussion on the university’s podcast, No Laughing Matter with Cuba Pete, which aims to discuss ways Roseman can build the medical school of the future, internal leadership acknowledged that Marlon was a strong fit for the Associate of College Medicine role.

“We’re trying to answer the question of ‘what does the medical students of the future need to know to be ready to enter the transformation that is going on in healthcare and responding to the challenges that healthcare will face in the future?” said Luther Brewster, Ph.D., Senior Executive Dean of Community Health Innovation at Roseman University of Health Sciences. “Marlon has a very advanced understanding of the impact and toll that addiction plays on the individual and the family. Our approach is about household extended care so for him to value the family in the provision and mitigation of addiction risk, it really aligned with the goal that we take pride in having here at the college.”

“The number of Nevadans with substance abuse disorders and other mental illnesses have been increasing during the pandemic,” said Dave Marlon, Cofounder of Vegas Stronger. “Roseman University appreciates the need to integrate evidence-based treatment with the education of medical practitioners. They recognize the critical nature of substance abuse prevention and treatment and its need to be integrated into the entire learning experience. I am honored to help shape the university and provide information to its students.”

About Vegas Stronger

Vegas Stronger is a 501.c.3 foundation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Established in 2014 by David Marlon, the Foundation’s purpose is to bring about a systemic solution to the opioid addiction problem and homelessness in the United States, beginning with the Las Vegas Valley.

