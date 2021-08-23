Route 3054 Baldwin Road Waterline Installation Work Starts Tuesday in Collier Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing waterline installation work on Baldwin Road (Route 3054) in Collier Township, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, August 24 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Baldwin Road between McMichael Road and Bryna Lane weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late November as crews from the Pennsylvania American Water Company conduct waterline installation work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Scott Hilty at 724-787-1266.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #