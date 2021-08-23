Brewster Congratulates McKeesport’s Swin Cash for Induction Into the WNBA Hall of Fame

McKeesport – August 22, 2021 – State Sen. Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny/Westmoreland) today said he is thrilled with McKeesport’s Swin Cash’s induction into the WNBA Hall of Fame.

Cash, who starred at McKeesport High, was an integral member of the University of Connecticut women’s basketball teams that dominated the sport. The team won two national championships while Cash played for the Huskies.

“Swin Cash is an outstanding basketball player who dominated the sport at every level,” Brewster said. “Even more importantly, Swin comes from a great family, she is an exceptional person and a tremendous role model.

“Over the years, she not only demonstrated remarkable skills on the court, but she also worked very hard to become a terrific player – an all-time great.”

When Cash finished her collegiate career, she was selected in the WNBA draft by the Detroit Shock. Over the years, she played for multiple teams that won multiple championships. Cash also won two Olympic gold medals in 2004 and 2012.

“Those of us who watched Swin play through the years were not surprised that she has reached such heights in the world of women’s basketball,” Brewster said. “She demonstrated her commitment to succeed and compete at the highest levels early in her career.

“The entire McKeesport community is proud of Swin’s induction into the WNBA Hall of Fame and we send congratulations for this incredible honor,” Brewster said.

Cash currently serves as vice-president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans.

