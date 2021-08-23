Enavate Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Inc. magazine revealed that Enavate is No. 1677 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Inc. magazine today revealed that Enavate, a Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite Solution Provider, is No. 1677 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Enavate has grown more than 270 percent since 2017. It is Enavate's first appearance on the list.
— Thomas Ajspur, CEO
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Working from a foundation of deep respect for the impact of technology on people’s lives, we bring a fresh perspective to ERP implementations, Cloud services and managed IT services,” said Thomas Ajspur, Enavate CEO.
“We empower diverse teams to accomplish business transformations together, in a transparent culture, to delight our clients and create an industry-leading team. The results are evident in the company’s rapid growth and high team member satisfaction, even with the economic challenges caused by the pandemic. We are honored to be placed among so many respected companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 list.”
According to Inc. magazine, not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved incredibly resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”
You can find complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, at www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Enavate
Enavate is a technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch through services and solutions spanning industry, platform and functionality. A Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite Solution Provider, the Enavate team of almost 400 professionals, helps organizations get to the Cloud, maximize technology investments and drive new business. Enavate provides consulting, software implementations, systems upgrades, Cloud deployments and managed IT services to more than 1,800 customers across North America. Learn more about Enavate, our culture of empowerment, and our fresh approach to helping companies innovate, grow and navigate change at www.enavate.com.
Paige Vesuvio
Enavate
+1 720-386-5896
paige.vesuvio@enavate.com