mHealth Market Size Value to Hit $230 Billion by 2027, at CAGR of 22.3% Growth Rate | Mobile Health, Digital Health
Rise in awareness related to use of mobile Health across the globe is another factor that fuels the growth of the marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mHealth (Mobile Health) Market to Set New Growth Cycle
Mobile health is a branch of electronic health, which is defined as medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices. The mobile devices used in mHealth include mobile phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistants, and other devices. These devices are utilized to collect and store patient information to obtain accurate results, which are used to treat and diagnose various medical conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure, and others. In addition, other mHealth services include prevention of diseases, monitoring of diseases, and others. Furthermore, these services are used in various clinical fields such as diabetes, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Moreover, some of the mHealth devices offered by various key players in the market include blood glucose meter, BP monitors, pulse oximetry, neurological monitors, cardiac monitors, and others.
The global mHealth market generated $46.04 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $230.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/77
Covid-19 Scenario:
• The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
• The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
• However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
Increase in prevalence of lifestyle disorders, integration of portable healthcare devices and wireless technologies, and favorable government initiatives drive the growth of the global mHealth market. However, unavailability of standard reimbursement policies along with lack of technological awareness regarding geriatric population hinder the market growth. On the other hand, potential for growth in untapped geographies create new opportunities in the coming years.
The major factor that contributes toward the growth of the mHealth market include rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, factors such as technological innovations, integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices, affordability of smartphones, rise in adoption of mHealth among medical professionals, and favorable government initiatives also boost of mHealth market growth. However, weak reimbur sement coverage associated with mHealth and lack on technological awareness among the aging population hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, lucrative growth potential offered by untapped market of developing economies offers a lucrative opportunity for the mobile health market.
The global mHealth market is segmented on the basis of device, service, stakeholder, application, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market
On the basis of device, BP monitors held the dominant share in 2019, owing to the factors such as surge in incidence of hypertension, which leads to high blood pressure, and rise in adoption of sedentary lifestyle. However, blood glucose meters is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the global mHealth devices market due to rise in prevalence of diabetes and surge in adoption of continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM) devices.
By service, the monitoring services occupied the largest share of mHealth services market in 2019 and is also expected to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to factors such as rise in prevalence of diseases, which include blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases which require monitoring of the condition of the patient for prevention and better treatment.
By stakeholder, it is divided into mobile operators, device vendors, healthcare providers, and Application & Content Players.
Based on application, the cardiovascular diseases segment accounted for more than half of the global mHealth market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide and increase in adoption of mHealth services to manage such medical conditions. However, the neurological diseases segment would register the fastest CAGR of 23.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increased focus of key players on the launch of novel and advanced mHealth devices to manage neurological conditions.
Based on region, North America held nearly two-fifths of the global mHealth market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in awareness about the need to frequent monitoring of symptoms of chronic diseases to gain optimum treatment outcomes. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to the fastest CAGR of 25.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in mHealth application with huge population suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-health-market
The Major Key Players Are:
Bayer Healthcare., Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Omron Corporation, Samsung Group, and Sanofi.
Key Findings Of The Study:
• By type, the mHealth services segment occupied approximately two-thirds share of the global mHealth market in 2019.
• By application, the cardiovascular diseases segment occupied approximately half of the global mHealth market share in 2019.
• By application, the neurological diseases segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
• By stakeholders, the healthcare providers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the mHealth market forecast period.
• By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by Middle East.
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
Surgical Imaging Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
Dialyzer Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn