UNSMIL pays tribute to colleagues who lost their lives and were injured in the 2019 Benghazi attack

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Download logo

On 10 August, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) held a commemoration ceremony at the UN Compound in Tripoli to pay tribute to our colleagues the late Clive Peck, Hussein El-Hadar, and Seniloli Tabuatausole (Tabs) whose lives were lost in the deadly attack on 10 August 2019 in Benghazi. The mission also pays tribute to Ibrahim Musa and Ambarak Omar who were injured and are still recovering from those injuries. 

The mission wishes full recovery for the injured and eternal peace for the souls of the deceased.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

