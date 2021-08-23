Chilled and Deli Food Market Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Industry Forecast

Chilled and Deli Food Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chilled and Deli Food Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $1,051,554 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the period 2016-2022.Pies and savory appetizers coupled with meat segment are expected to grow at a high growth rate, in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively.Chilled and deli food items are ready to eat products which can be readily consumed and stored at low temperatures. The global chilled and deli food market is expected to witness notable growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for ready to eat products. Chilled and deli food has become an important part of the lifestyle demographic because of the rising usage of preserved food products in daily life.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1835 The global prepacked sandwiches market is witnessing steady growth and is estimated to dominate nearly two-fifths of the global chilled and deli food market in terms of revenue by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.1%. Growing demand in the packaged food industry and rising consumption of healthier food products in the food and beverages industry is attributed for this growth, however, unstable price of raw material is limiting the growth of the market.Based on type, pies and savory appetizers is the fastest growing segment. It is expected that this segment would dominate the market continuously in terms of growth in the coming years with highest growth rate at a CAGR of 3.4% for the forecast period.KEY FINDINGS OF CHILLED AND DELI FOOD MARKET:Though Asia-Pacific is projected to continue to dominate the chilled and deli food market, LAMEA will grow at a higher CAGR of 4.0%, in terms of revenue.North America accounted for more than one-fourth share of the chilled and deli food market, in revenue, with a CAGR of 2.6%.China dominated in the Asia-Pacific chilled and deli food market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, in revenue terms.The meats segment of the chilled and deli food market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3%, during the forecast period.Latin America dominated the chilled and deli food market in LAMEA region with nearly half the market share, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, during 2016-2022.Download Sample PDF Copy of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1835 Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. LAMEA is anticipated to register significant growth in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe with a CAGR of 4.0%.The key players in the global chilled and deli food market in are Samworth Brothers Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc., BRF S.A., Astral Foods Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group, Waitrose Ltd., and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, among others.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Chilled And Deli Food Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1835?reqfor=covid Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Extruded Snack Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/extruded-snack-food-market Meal kit market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meal-kit-market Dairy Dessert and Yogurt market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dairy-dessert-and-yogurt-market Egg yolk powder market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-yolk-powder-market About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

