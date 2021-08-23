Global Commercial Insurance Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 8.1% and Surpass $661,743.0 Million from 2021 to 2028 – Exclusive [244 pages] Report by Research Dive

The global commercial insurance market is projected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for commercial insurance policies among small SME’s across the globe. By type, the commercial property insurance sub-segment is estimated to be most profitable by 2028. Regionally, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to observe robust growth in the projected timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Dive, the global commercial insurance market is estimated to generate a revenue of $661,743.0 million by 2028, and grow at CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2021 to 2028). The all-inclusive report provides a brief summary of the current market scenario comprising major aspects of the market such as growth factors, restraints, and lucrative growth opportunities. Besides, the report provides all the commercial insurance market trends, COVID-19 impact on the market, and market estimations making it easier, helpful, and useful for the new participants to understand the market.

Market Dynamics

As per our analysts, the increasing demand for commercial insurance policy among small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and the rising demand for insurance policies across the globe are the significant factors predicted to boost the growth of the commercial insurance market over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of small firms and technological advancements in the insurance industry are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market by 2028. However, the lack of knowledge among small businesses and the high premiums of commercial insurance are factors estimated to restrict the market growth in projected timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact on the Commercial Insurance Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the global commercial insurance market growth.

The restriction imposed by various governments such as curfews to curb the spread of the virus and the dramatic rise in business insurance prices are the factors with impacting the commercial market size and share during the pandemic period. However, the increasing need for insurance policies during the COVID-19 chaos has become an important factor to boost the market growth in the unprecedented times.

Commercial Property Insurance Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

By type, the commercial property insurance sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $222,228.0 million by 2028 and dominate in the global industry over the forecast period. Increased foreign direct investment rate and the growing expansion of small and medium businesses (SMEs) around the world are driving the sub-segments growth.

Small Enterprises Sub-segment to Grow at the Fastest Rate

By enterprise size, the small enterprises sub-segment is anticipated to observe fastest growth in terms of commercial insurance market size and reach up to $229,351.2 million by 2028. This is majorly due to the growing need of commercial insurance plans for small businesses in order to protect themselves from unforeseen losses. Commercial insurance safeguards small business against lawsuits, liabilities, property damage, and workers’ compensation claims.

Direct Channel Sub-segment to Hold Largest Market Share

By distribution channel, the direct channel sub-segment valued for $4,07,518.2 million by 2028 and is projected to hold the market share over the forecast period. This is mainly because the marketing of insurance services is broader and far cheaper compared through an agency network. Besides, the competition is much larger and the customers largely prefer direct response approach due to its cost-effectiveness.

Asia Pacific Region to Witness Fastest Growth

By region, the Asia Pacific commercial insurance market growth is projected to surpass $211,029.8 million by 2028 and grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is responsible for nearly one-third of the global population and is thus expected to play a vital role in the future of insurance industry. Besides, the demand for commercial insurance is gradually growth in the region due to the rapid growth in the number of small businesses. These factors are predicted to boost the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Prominent Market Players

• Allianz

• American International Group, Inc.

• Aon plc

• Aviva

• AXA

• Chubb Limited

• Direct Line Insurance Group plc

• Marsh

• Willis Towers Watson

• Zurich

For instance, in July 2021, Allianz Group, the global re/insurer and asset manager, unveiled its new Global Commercial insurance division that is established under the Member of the Allianz SE Board of Management. The company with this new commercial insurance enables a dedicated focus on the property and casualty (P&C) commercial space.

