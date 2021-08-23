Hard Seltzer Market Share 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Companies, Industry Analysis, and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the global hard seltzer market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hard seltzer market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hard seltzer market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026. Hard seltzer refers to a carbonated beverage similar to beer, with almost 5% alcohol by volume. It is made by blending brewed cane sugar or malted rice with soda water, flavorings, and several other ingredients. Presently, hard seltzer is available in different flavors, including watermelon, lemon, lime, pomegranate, strawberry, passionfruit, tangerine, etc. Hard seltzer is considered a healthy substitute to regular alcoholic drinks as it is gluten-free and has lower calorie, carbohydrate, and sugar content.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global hard seltzer market is primarily propelled by the shifting consumer preferences toward beverages with low alcohol content. Furthermore, hard seltzer is gaining traction, especially among health-conscious consumers and individuals suffering from allergies, celiac, inflammatory and auto-immune diseases. Besides this, several key manufacturers are introducing innovative product variants with 100% natural hard seltzer, which is free from artificial preservatives, flavorings, or sweeteners to expand their consumer base. Several other factors, including the launch of recyclable and portable packaging designs, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry, and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers, are expected to further drive the global market for hard seltzer over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Anheuser-Busch InBev
• Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)
• Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.
• Ficks & Co
• Future Proof Brands LLC
• Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)
• Lift Bridge Brewing Co.
• Oskar Blues Brewery
• White Claw Hard Seltzer
Breakup by ABV Content:
• 1% to 4.9%
• 5% to 6.9%
• 7% and Above
Breakup by Packaging Material:
• Cans
• Glass
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Raw Material:
• Sparkling Water
• Carbonated Water
• Alcohol
• Fruit Flavours
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
