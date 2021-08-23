Battle Scars
EINPresswire.com/ -- ”The General's Wife: The Final Betrayal" is the author’s personal story of survival. She thought she had one of the most secure marriages anyone could have. Her husband was rich and successful; he was a retired major general in the army. She had withstood bullying, scoffing, belittling, and "military dressing downs" for thirty-nine years. She told no one about her husband's behavior. She had double knee surgery, and this man whom she loved and whom she put first in her life was out breaking windows in his car, cursing her, and telling her that he was leaving her at 2:30 a.m. He left her and moved in with his ex-wife from forty-two years ago. Lies, betrayals, deceptions, and leading a double life were things she found out about after thirty-nine years of marriage. Before he left, he told her that he had been deceptive to her from the day he married her, and he was a rogue. She was totally blindsided by the evil plans he and his family were conspiring against her.
The author of this inspiring story, Brenda Gantt, was a survivor of violence and cancer. She had survived two extensive back surgeries and breast cancer in both of her breasts. She was a good and loving wife. She treated her husband like a king. Her experiences during the divorce and afterward had made her unbelievably strong. She feels like the luckiest woman on earth. She’s happy and stress-free and thanking God every day for revealing the lies and deceit that surrounded her for 39 years.
It’s hard to walk away from a seemingly perfect life that you pictured out in your mind. It won’t be easy, but possible. Like the author, she has now a wonderful life without any of the stresses of keeping a man who acted as if he were kind all those years happy. She hopes by writing this book, she can help other women who are faced with control and abuse. She was compelled to write this book so that in some way it could help others.
