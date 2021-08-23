Carol Hartman Fine Art to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RED LODGE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 25 years of creating Interactive Electronic Installations in New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles, Carol Hartman now works entirely in oil paintings, exploring the choices made by early pioneers of the West and their effect upon the land through time.

“My love of Montana’s rugged history and my appreciation of those who came before me influence my work more than anything else,” says Carol. “It's always been part of me to try to connect to the past. Why did they make the choice to move here and what has happened to the land and their families since they've been here?”

Carol’s paintings explore the early homesteading days in the region, the many trails used to travel to Montana, and how it has altered the American soil.

“I used to go to the nursing home and speak to people who are 95 years old and bedridden,” says Carol. “They are the ones that came out and farmed this land. They would tell me stories about their hardships. I wanted to go back and find their homesteads and their children and do something special for them.”

Unfortunately, many of these families are leaving their homesteads.

“The property is really expensive and the equipment is million dollar equipment. Bigger farming organizations are coming in and buying up the smaller ones,” says Carol. “I can't blame them for wanting to sell, but they're losing the memories of how hard their ancestors worked.”

During this Covid-19 pandemic, Carol has concentrated on the homesteads within 50 miles of her hometown. Those 50 miles offer unending subject matter.

“I'm spending time listening to their stories doing sketches and taking photos. They've really treasured it,” says Carol. “I go out and I walk the land and they tell me all about their favorite memories, intimate details of what is special in their heart about the place they grew up.

After researching, Carol creates large, colorful, oil paintings. Carol’s painting style involves mixing oil paints directly on the board surface, allowing for more spontaneity.

“When I’m painting, I'm in the moment. There's so much color here. It's beautiful,” says Carol. “I try to incorporate the special moments. I want to bring that memory and that pleasure to people.”

