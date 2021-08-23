Fire Suppression Equipment Market Set to Expand at 4.7% CAGR to Hit 32.9 Billion During 2020 - 2027
(286 PDF Pages with Insights) Fire Suppression Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Fire Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire Suppression Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Fire Detectors, Fire Alarms, Fire Suppressors, Sprinklers, nozzles, caps, control heads, and Others), Fire Type (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class K/F), and Application (Commercial, Residential, Forest and Agriculture, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report, the global fire suppression equipment industry was estimated at $24.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $32.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Rise in demand for fire protection systems across various industry domains, growth of automation in residential and commercial buildings, and rise in the number of fire-related incidents in the oil & gas industry fuel the global fire suppression equipment market. On the other hand, higher installation and maintenance costs impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high-end technological advancements and innovations in networking are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
Based on fire type, the market is divided into class A, class B, class C, class D, and class K/F. Class A fire type segment dominated the market share for 2019 owing to large number of category A fires caused from wood, paper, plastics and others. Class B segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
On basis of application, the market was bifurcated into commercial, residential, forest and agriculture, and industrial. Industrial segment dominated the market share for 2019 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to rising incidents of fire in the oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and energy & power industry.
The market for FE-13 clean agent is expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Clean agent fire suppression systems are waterless and deploy immediately without leaving oily residue or water that can damage irreplaceable assets.
Region-wise, the fire suppression equipment market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America dominated the market share for 2019 owing to strict rules and regulation regarding fire safety and protection in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness for fire safety and protection and increasing rules and regulations for the same
The key players operating in the fire suppression equipment market are
• Consilium AB
• Seimens AG
• Carrier Global Corporation
• Halma plc
• Semco Maritime A/S
• Hochiki Corporation
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Johnson Controls
• Gentex Corporation
• Robert Bosch Gmbh
COVID-19 Impact
North America is the most affected region during the COVID-19 outbreak. It recorded the highest number of infected people and higher fatalities. U.S. alone has the highest number of COVID-19 affected people. The outbreak has impacted the demand-supply chain as many production houses have halted operations. Moreover, the fear for the disease has also made people to stay at homes and deny going to offices and workplaces. The coronavirus pandemic has been disrupting chemicals, energy, and industrial equipment supply chains, changing demand patterns and causing a significant impact on feedstock prices and barriers in export-import activities. The impact of COVID-19 can be seen on the fire suppression equipment market as well as it has slowed down the market growth rate. The market will experience slow growth rate for next 1-2 years owing to halt in the production processes and decreased R&D investments.
