Worldwide Market Share of 5G Smart Antenna to Exceed $6,325 Mn Value by 2026, With 57% CAGR Growth: FnF Research

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global 5G Smart Antenna Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 260 Million in 2019 to reach USD 6,325 Million by 2026, at 57% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and others.

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "5G Smart Antenna Market By Type (Switched Multi-Beam Antenna and Adaptive Array Antenna), By Technology (SIMO, MISO, and MIMO), and By Application (Mobile Phones, Factory Automation, IoT, Connected Vehicles, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

"According to the recent research report, the demand of global 5G Smart Antenna Market size & share expected to reach to USD 6,325 Million by 2026 from USD 260 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026"

Global 5G Smart Antenna Market: Overview

Smart antennas are also referred to as digital antenna arrays, adaptive array antennas, or multiple antennas. A smart antenna is an antenna array that has smart or digital signal processing algorithms and is used for identifying spatial signal signatures. These are further used to locate and track antenna beams on a 5G device by calculating beamforming vectors. Smart antennas are generally used for applications such as estimation of direction of arrival (DOA) of the signal, interference nulling, beamforming, etc. Generally, there are two types of smart antennas adaptive array and switched beam. Smart antennas are a vital component of a wireless communication system and complete spatial signal processing with different antennas.

With various developments in smart antenna technology, the use of multiple antennas has been extended to both receiver as well as transmitter and this is referred to as the MIMO system. 5G is also referred to as fifth-generation cellular network technology. 5G is a successor to 4G, the fourth-generation cellular network technology. A key advantage of the 5G cellular network technology is that it has higher bandwidth and offers higher internet speed as well as higher download speed than 4G cellular network technology. 5G technology can give download speeds up to 10 gigabits per second as they function using high-frequency radio waves. 5G technology powered by smart antennas will offer low latency and ultra-reliability. 5G technology integrated with smart antennas can be used for various applications such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, drones, etc.

Top Companies in 5G Smart Antenna Market



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

The 5G smart antenna market research report has been driven by the rapid deployment of 5G technology. Owing to the rapid deployment of 5G, the number of 5G base stations to be deployed around the world is expected to increase in the years ahead. In France, the Orange operator deployed nearly 367 antennas and Bouygues Telecom is expected to install 67 antennas, which are under test and SFR 43. With the ongoing launch of 5G technology and investment in 5G technology in regions like North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe, the number of 5G base stations deployed is estimated to increase rapidly. By the end of 2024, in China, the number of 5G base stations deployed around the country is predicted to reach a value of approximately 6.22 million and the number of 5G base stations by the end of 2019, installed in China, was nearly 0.13 million. These trends are expected to drive the global 5G smart antenna market growth .

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the 5G smart antenna sector. Key strategic developments in the 5G smart antenna market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the 5G smart antenna market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Global 5G Smart Antenna Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 260 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 6,325 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 57% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Others Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to our primary research, owing to the rapid deployment of 5G technology worldwide, the 5G smart antenna worldwide market was worth nearly USD 260 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 57% over the period 2020-2026.

Investment in new 5G antenna technologies and smart antenna technologies is expected to create new avenues for the global 5G smart antenna market.

Based on type, the switched multi-beam antenna segment is expected to dominate the 5G smart antenna worldwide market by the end of 2026.

by the end of 2026. In terms of application, the mobile phone segment is expected to hold a major share in the global 5G smart antenna market by the end of 2026.

5G Smart Antenna Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, North America is expected to hold the majority of the market share in the global 5G smart antenna market . Increasing investment by telecom companies in new 5G technologies is expected to be one of the growth driving factors for the global 5G smart antenna market. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth owing to an increase in the growth of the telecom industry in the region and an expected rapid increase in the number of 5G subscriptions in the Asia Pacific.

The taxonomy of the 5G smart antenna market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global 5G Smart Antenna Market: Type Analysis

Switched Multi-Beam Antenna

Adaptive Array Antenna

Global 5G Smart Antenna Market: Technology Analysis

SIMO

MISO

MIMO

Global 5G Smart Antenna Market: Application Analysis

Mobile Phones

Factory Automation

IoT

Connected Vehicles

Others

