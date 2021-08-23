Dog Food Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global dog food market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Dog Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global dog food market reached a value of US$ 56.3 Billion in 2020. Dogs are presently one of the most preferred pets among the population across the globe. The regular diet of dogs should contain a combination of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, minerals, vitamins, water, etc. The lack of proper nutrition can make dogs weak and prone to infections, unable to carry out daily activities, repair teeth and bones, maintain their build and muscle health, etc. Certain dog food products provide hypoallergenic nutrition, whereas other formulations help in controlling health conditions like kidney and heart diseases.
The growing awareness of pet owners towards the dietary needs of their dogs, along with the inflating disposable income levels of consumers, are primarily escalating the demand for better quality dog food products. Moreover, numerous veterinarians across the globe are recommending low-calorie dog food to the owners due to the rising prevalence of diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, etc., among these canines. This is further prompting the manufacturers to expand their product offerings and provide high-quality food for every stage of a dog’s life. Apart from this, with improving logistic facilities, these products are witnessing an increasing demand, especially across the developing regions. Furthermore, the elevating levels of urbanization and growing dog ownership rates are expected to strengthen the dog food market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global dog food market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Mars Petcare, Inc.
Nestlé Purina Pet Care
Hill's Pet Nutrition
Proctor & Gamble Co.
Del Monte Foods
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Dry Dog Food
Dog Treats
Wet Dog Food
Breakup by Pricing Type:
Premium Products
Mass Products
Breakup by Ingredient Type:
Animal Derived
Plant Derived
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Regional Insights:
North America
Western Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Eastern Europe
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
