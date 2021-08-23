India Spices Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India spices market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Spices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India spices market grew at a CAGR of 15% during 2015-2020. Spices are the food additives that are primarily used for flavoring and coloring food items. They are manufactured by processing a wide range of dried fruits or vegetables, aromatic seeds, roots, barks, etc. Spices offer exquisite taste, aroma and texture to food without adding any extra calories or fat. At present, India is one of the largest producers of spices in the world. Some of the common spices that are easily available in the country include chili, turmeric, tamarind, coriander, cumin, mustard, fenugreek, etc.
The thriving food and beverage sector, coupled with escalating demand for innovative flavors, authentic and western cuisines and ethnic tastes in snacks and foods, is primarily augmenting the market for spices in India. Moreover, significant growth in the food processing industry, along with hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers, is also propelling the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food variants. As a result, the increasing utilization of spices in processed and ready-to-eat food products is further catalyzing the market growth in the country. Several other factors, including stringent regulations by the government to curb the adulteration of spices and rising consumer concerns towards the adverse health impact of synthetic additives in spices, will continue to bolster the market for organic and natural spices in the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India spices market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Aachi Spices & Foods Pvt Ltd
Badshah Masala
Eastern Condiments Private Limited
Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd
Mahashian Di Hatti Private Limited
MTR Foods Pvt Ltd.
Patanjali Ayurved Limited.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Pure Spices
Chilli
Turmeric
Coriander
Cumin
Pepper
Tamarind
Asafoetida
Bay Leaf
Clove
Cardamom
Cinnamon
Tulsi Leaf
Others
Blended Spices
Garam Masala
Non-Veg Masala
Kitchen King and Sabzi Masala
Chole and Channa Masala
Chat Masala
Sambhar and Rasham Masala
Paneer and Curry Masala
Pav Bhaji Masala
Jaljeera Masala
Others
Breakup by Application:
Veg Curries
Meat and Poultry Products
Snacks and Convenience Foods
Soups, Sauces and Dressings
Bakery and Confectionary
Frozen Foods
Beverages
Others
Breakup by Form:
Packets
Sprinkler
Crusher
Breakup by Region:
South India
North India
West & Central India
East India
