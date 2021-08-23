Global Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) Market is Exhibit at a CAGR of 7.7% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global polyester POY (partially oriented yarn) market is expected to grow USD 25.86 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) Market By Raw Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate, Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT), Others), Application (Tire Cords, Mechanical Rubber Goods, Non-Woven Fabrics, Apparels, Others), Distribution Channel, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.
The global polyester POY (partially oriented yarn) market is expected to grow from USD 14.29 billion in 2019 to USD 25.86 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and portray the highest growth rate during the forecast period. High population and growing industrialization are the primary drivers for market growth in the region. The rapid growth of industries such as textile, construction, and automotive are expected to contribute in the growth of the market.
Some of the leading players of the market include Shenghong Corp., Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Hengli Group, William Barnet & Son LLC, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Polyfibre Industries, and GreenFiber International SA. Reliance Industries Ltd. Is one of the largest players in the market across the globe.
This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of raw material, applications, distribution channel, and regions. On the basis of raw material, the market can be divided into polyethylene terephthalate, poly-1, 4-cyclohexylene dimethylene (PCDT), and others. Poly-1, 4-cyclohexylene dimethylene (PCDT) is expected to dominate the market and portray the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to high demand for durability, elasticity, and resilience in consumer products.
On the basis of application, the market can be divided into tire cords, mechanical rubber goods, non-woven fabrics, apparels, and others. The mechanical rubber goods segment is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate is attributed to the exceptional properties of tensile strength, abrasive resistance, and modulus to elastomers of mechanical rubber goods. The widespread application of the goods across several industries such as energy, automotive, and defence will contribute to the growth of the market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market can be divided into online and offline modes.
The rising demand for construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the market. The use of Polyester Fiber Reinforced Concrete (PFRC) in the cement concrete for manufacturing of pavement material will contribute to market growth. The application of polyester POY in cement helps in saving cement and fly ash. The non-biodegradable feature of the polyester further increases its demand in road manufacturing and also helps in environment preservation.
About the report:
The global polyester POY (partially oriented yarn) market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
