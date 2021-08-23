Global Pet Food Ingredients Market to Boost at a CAGR of 6.8% During the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global pet food ingredients market is expected to grow USD 62.96 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Pet Food Ingredients Market by Source (Plant-based, Animal-based, and Synthetic), Ingredient (Vegetables, Cereals, Fruits, Additives, Fats, and Meat & Meat Products), Pet, Form, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.
The global pet food ingredients market is expected to grow from USD 37.20 billion in 2019 to USD 62.96 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. South American market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The market is at a nascent stage and offers tremendous potential opportunities for the manufacturers to grow their market share and increase profitability. Brazil and Argentina are the dominant markets within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. The high population and rise in the levels of disposable incomes of people have led to an increase in the demand for pets driving the growth of the market.
The leading players of the market include FoodSafe Technologies, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Diana Pet Food, Lallemand, Inc., AFB International, Kemin Industries, American Dehydrated Foods, Inc. The market for pet food ingredients is very fragmented. The companies are adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions and innovative product launches. The manufacturers are focusing on making their production process technologically advanced and sustainable to meet the regulatory requirements.
This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of source, ingredients, pet, form, and regions. On the basis of source, the market can be divided into plant-based, animal-based, and synthetic. The animal-based segment is expected to lead the market share, followed by plant-based segment. Synthetic pet ingredients are not considered good for the health of animals. On the basis of ingredient, the market can be divided into vegetables, cereals, fruits, additives, fats, and meat & meat products. The meat and meat products segment is expected to dominate the market share due to their availability at low cost. The ingredients manufactured by using meat products generally come from the leftovers of the food produced for consumption by people, making the ingredients economical. The second-largest segment is the cereals segment.
On the basis of pet, the market can be divided into dog, fish, and cat. The dog food ingredients market is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. With more number of people preferring dogs as pets, the demand for premium dog food has increased tremendously in the developed as well as developing countries. The pet owners concern regarding proper nutrition for their dogs and benefits of the dog food products available in the market has led to rapid growth of the segment. On the basis of form, the market can be divided into dry and liquid. The dry ingredients segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for dry ingredients is higher due to its ease of handling in processing as well as storage. Also, the dry ingredients are cost-effective, contributing to market growth.
With the increase in the number of pet owners and pet population and the growing trend of keeping pets as a status symbol, the demand for pet food ingredients is expected to rise tremendously. The pet owners are demanding supreme quality diets for good health of their pets. The rise in income levels has contributed to the increase in the number of pets.
About the report:
The global pet food ingredients market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
