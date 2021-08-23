New Partnership Between ClickChefs and PREP Atlanta Provides Model For Future Regional Expansion Beyond Atlanta
Partnership broadens current ClickChefs offerings for customers while providing a model for expansion into Austin, Texas and other regions.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClickChefs, Greater Atlanta’s leading service for fresh chef prepared meals, and PREP Atlanta, the country’s largest provider of dedicated commercial kitchens and shared coworking kitchen spaces, are announcing a partnership to greatly expand the region’s access to unique food delivery experiences.
The ClickChefs model is ultimately to provide a technology platform for Ghost kitchens everywhere, supporting day-to-day operations, but most importantly scheduled food delivery. The partnership with PREP Atlanta provides a proof-of-concept model for the planned expansion for ClickChefs into Auston, Texas and other regions across the country.
“We are excited about this opportunity to partner with one of the leading kitchen incubators,” stated Dan Popovic, ClickChefs CEO, “while providing more ways for their members to grow and connect directly with consumers.”
“ClickChefs is a really innovative marketplace that is creating unique connections and opportunities for Food Entrepreneurs and we are excited about how our members can drive more engagement with their brands,” stated Mitchel Jaffe, founder of PREP Atlanta.
Today’s partnership greatly improves ClickChefs ability to serve the Greater Atlanta region with a diverse selection of refrigerated or frozen healthy prepared meals, while also giving the culinary entrepreneurs at PREP Atlanta a chance to reach new customers. The introduction of the ClickChefs technology platform solves multiple challenges for Ghost kitchens like PREP Atlanta, including expanding expanding delivery radius, planned meal delivery, and improved cost controls.
About ClickChefs
ClickChefs is an innovative marketplace for refrigerated and frozen meals, disrupting the multi-billion dollar food delivery market by providing technological support for ghost kitchens and restaurants. Based in Atlanta, ClickChefs differentiates itself from competitors (such as DoorDash or UberEats) by emphasizing meal planning instead of same-day delivery. Items ordered from ClickChefs arrive cold and refrigerated, in shelf-stable, eco-friendly containers. Formerly known as Christophe’s To Go, ClickChefs provides food entrepreneurs with a turn-key platform allowing them to build their personal brands and focus on food preparation. For more information, visit www.clickchefs.com.
About PREP Atlanta
PREP Atlanta is the country’s largest provider of dedicated commercial kitchens and shared coworking kitchen spaces. As the largest integrated culinary platform, PREP provides a range of innovative products, solutions and services including both Shared Kitchen and Private Commercial Kitchen facilities, as well as a raft of membership privileges, all served up in a culture of culinary excellence. PREP is fully permitted under the authority of the: Georgia Department of Agriculture, DeKalb County Department of Health, USDA and FDA. For more information, visit www.prepatl.com
