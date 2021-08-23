Coating Resins Market Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends Through 2025
Rise in the global automotive industry, and increasing architectural coatings demand drive the growth of the global coating resins market.OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coating resins market generated $35.10 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $52.90 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.
Demand for environment-friendly coating systems, rise of the global automotive industry, increase in architectural coatings demand, and surge in demand for coating resins in the roadway markings drive the growth of the global coating resins market. However, variations in raw material prices and substitutes that replace coating resins hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancing green initiatives and bio-based coatings development create new opportunities in the coming years.
Download Free PDF Sample Report (Including COVID-19 effect Analysis) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4696
Covid-19 scenario:
• During the coronavirus pandemic, the revenue generated from coating resins will be reduced for few months due to the restrictions on the application industries such as protective & marine, automotive OEM, and vehicle refinish.
• The coating resins do not come under essential goods category, therefore its supply chain and manufacturing activities have been badly impacted during the global lockdown.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global coating resins market based on type, technology, application, and region.
Based on type, the saturated polyester resin segment contributed to the largest share in 2017, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the alkyd segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Based on technology, the radiation cured coating resin segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment would register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.
Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4696
Based on application, the architectural segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, European Union economy is expected to grow significantly from 2018 to 2025.
Leading market players analyzed in the research include Bayer AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company (The Valspar Corporation) Royal DSM, Polynt SpA., Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., The DOW Chemical Company, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc., and Evonik Industries AG.
Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coatings-resins-market/purchase-options
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn