India Tea Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Tea Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the India tea market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Tea refers to a hot beverage that is primarily prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured leaves of the tea plant. Some of the common product variants include green tea, black tea, kombucha tea, oolong tea, etc. Tea acts as a rich source of antioxidants that help in reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke, maintaining bone health, boosting immunity, aiding weight loss, enhancing digestion, etc. India represents one of the largest producers and consumers of tea across the globe, which is currently driving the market growth.
Market Trends
The wide availability and cost-effectiveness of tea have made it one of the most popular beverages across all the socio-economic consumer groups in the country. Additionally, the growing consumer inclination towards premium and high-quality product variants is also propelling the market growth in India. Moreover, the rising popularity of numerous ready-to-make tea products, such as tea bags, iced tea powders, bottled and canned iced tea, milk tea powders, etc., is further catalyzing the market. In India, the high prevalence of numerous lifestyle disorders, along with the increasing consumer health consciousness, is augmenting the demand for healthier product variants, including green tea and black tea. All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for tea in India over the forecasted period.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Amar Tea Pvt. Ltd.
Duncans Industries Ltd.
Hindustan Unilever Limited
Organic India Private Limited
Pataka Group of Companies
Tata Consumer Products (Tata Sons Private Limited)
Wagh Bakri Tea Group.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Green Tea
Black Tea
Oolong Tea
Others
Breakup by Packaging:
Plastic Containers
Loose Tea
Paper Boards
Aluminium Tin
Tea Bags
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Application:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
