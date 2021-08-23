Coronavirus: South Africa Administers 23, 910 COVID-19 Jabs

South Africa administered 23, 910 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, which increases the number of distributed shots to 10, 527, 363.

According to the Department of Health, 11, 171 people were fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

This means there are now 4, 832, 763 citizens who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Friday, the country saw 248, 873 administered shots after government opened the COVID-19 vaccination programme to people who are 18 years-old and older.

There are now 569, 689 of those between the ages of 18 and 34 who have received their jab.

Meanwhile, the official figures show that the country recorded 10, 748 new COVID-19 cases and 170 further deaths.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (3, 369), followed by the Western Cape (2, 336), the Eastern Cape (1, 704), and Gauteng (1, 022).

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 690, 973, while the death toll now stands at 79, 421 to date.

The NICD said the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has peaked, while the latest infections represent a 20.7% positivity rate.

In addition, 219 patients were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 13, 510.

According to the institute, 16, 003, 114 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, of which 51, 830 were performed on Sunday.