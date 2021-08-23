Submit Release
News Search

There were 285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,444 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: South Africa Administers 23, 910 COVID-19 Jabs

South African Government Download logo

South Africa administered 23, 910 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, which increases the number of distributed shots to 10, 527, 363.

According to the Department of Health, 11, 171 people were fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

This means there are now 4, 832, 763 citizens who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Friday, the country saw 248, 873 administered shots after government opened the COVID-19 vaccination programme to people who are 18 years-old and older.

There are now 569, 689 of those between the ages of 18 and 34 who have received their jab. 

Meanwhile, the official figures show that the country recorded 10, 748 new COVID-19 cases and 170 further deaths.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (3, 369), followed by the Western Cape (2, 336), the Eastern Cape (1, 704), and Gauteng (1, 022).

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 690, 973, while the death toll now stands at 79, 421 to date.

The NICD said the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has peaked, while the latest infections represent a 20.7% positivity rate.

In addition, 219 patients were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 13, 510.

According to the institute, 16, 003, 114 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, of which 51, 830 were performed on Sunday.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

Coronavirus: South Africa Administers 23, 910 COVID-19 Jabs

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.