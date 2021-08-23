Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size, Strategic Outlook and Covid – 19 Impact Analysis By 2028
Rising demand for better data security and disaster recovery solutions are some key factors driving hyper-converged infrastructure market growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size reached USD 7.34 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for better data security and disaster recovery solutions and growing demand to improve workload performance are some key factors driving global hyper-converged infrastructure market revenue growth. Increase in incidents of crucial data loss with on-premises facilities, lack of protection and flexibility, and increased investment in outdated software and hardware is resulting in an increasing majority of businesses deploying infrastructure security solutions, including disaster recovery and data security solutions. For all types of virtual, physical, filetypes, and databases, HCI systems enable full backup and recovery environments that are scalable, robust, and reliable, and this is expected to increase its adoption going ahead. Rising adoption of hybrid cloud technology is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
However, concerns regarding vendor lock-in and hypervisor selection restriction are expected to hamper growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market over the forecast period.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market. The report serves as a valuable source of data and information relevant to this business vertical. It covers numerous industry aspects, with a special focus on market scope and application areas. The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
An extensive analysis of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market are:
VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Dell EMC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp, Inc., and StorMagic Ltd.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global hyper-converged infrastructure market on the basis of component, design, deployment, application, organization size, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Software
Hardware
Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Integrated HCI
Disaggregated HCI
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Full Replacement HCI Deployment
Side-by-side HCI Deployment
Per-application HCI Deployment
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Virtualizing Critical Applications
Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure
Remote Office
Backup & Recovery
Data Center Consolidation
Others
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
BFSI
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Education
Manufacturing
Government
Energy & Power
Others
Some Key Highlights From the Report
Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. As high performance is required for workloads, including real-time data analytics, an organization’s hardware capabilities are important, and this is expected to drive growth of this segment going ahead.
Disaggregated HCI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution over the forecast period. In hyper-converged infrastructure, disaggregated architecture is rapidly gaining popularity. CPUs and memory can be hosted in a single compute cabinet in disaggregated HCI hardware deployment; whereas, storage can be hosted in a distinct storage container/unit.
Side-by-side HCI deployment segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The HCI platform is placed alongside traditional heterogeneous equipment in an existing data center through side-by-side deployment. This approach allows companies to seamlessly transfer workloads to HCI over a short time and long period.
Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share than other regional markets due to rising demand for cloud-based services to enhance IT operations, increased emphasis on boosting remote access, and rising demand for virtualized desktop infrastructure among various end-users in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
In June 2021, Data Mechanics Inc. was acquired by NetApp, Inc. This acquisition will boost the spots roadmap and improve cloud data analytics and machine learning workloads of NetApp.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market rivals for ideal business expansion.
