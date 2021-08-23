Healthcare Internet of Things Security Market Size, Strategic Outlook and Covid – 19 Impact Analysis By 2028
Surge in incidents of ransomware attacks on healthcare IoT devices and rising focus on improving healthcare infrastructure will drive market revenue growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security market size is expected to reach USD 5.52 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 21.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising concerns for security of critical infrastructure in the healthcare sector is a major factor driving global healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security market revenue growth.
Advancements in technology have been leading to further development of new devices and IT administrators face difficulties detecting all devices. Healthcare sector is increasingly introducing IoT devices into their networks. Adoption of IoT has improved healthcare facilities and patient care, but growth has also been impeded by increasing incidence of cyberthreats.
IoT devices are providing patients more freedom and ensuing enhanced compliance by simplifying monitoring and treatment. These devices provide analysis and continuous monitoring of medical data that would not be possible without technology. They also offer healthcare providers instant access to up-to-date information so they can provide better care. Emergence of COVID-19 has forced healthcare workers to deploy connected devices and track and isolate a substantially large number of COVID-19 patients. These devices enable provision of remote services and can reduce burden on healthcare providers.
The report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed.
An extensive analysis of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market has been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market.
The Global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market are:
Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Deutsche Telekom AG, Dell Corporation, Inside Secure SA, Agile Cyber Security Solutions, LLC., and Symantec Corporation.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IoT Security market on the basis of component, security type, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Solution
Encryption
Analytics
Unified Threat Management
Identity And Access Management
Data Loss Protection
Others
Services
Risk Assessment Services
Consulting Services
Managed Security Services
Design & Integration Services
Others
Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Application Security
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Cloud Security
Others Security
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics
Clinical Research Organizations
Government and Defense Institutions
Research and Diagnostic Laboratories
Some Key Highlights From the Report
Solution segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in 2020 due to increased focus on preventing potential loss of data. Healthcare sector gathers volumes of sensitive information about patients, which if leaked can be misused and result in grievous illegal activities and legalities. Demand for security solutions with enhanced encryption from hospitals and other healthcare providers has been increasing significantly in the recent past and is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the solution segment over the forecast period.
Endpoint security segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 as endpoint security is a critical path to secure healthcare data and access privileged hospital networks. Unauthorized and malicious activities on endpoint lead to data theft, compromise integrity of data, and provide a backdoor for additional attacks.
Hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased incidence of cyberattacks. Hospitals are increasingly deploying smart devices and new smart beds monitor up to 35 data points including oxygen, blood, and pressure sensors. Compromised data from electronic health records are sold on dark web for USD 1,000 per record, and hospitals spend an average USD 430 per record to mitigate medical identity theft.
North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high demand from the US. Sales of wearable devices is substantially high in the US, and has increased substantially during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising trend of personalized medicine and increasing popularity of wearable devices is expected to continue to contribute to growth of the North America healthcare IoT security market going ahead.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security market rivals for ideal business expansion.
