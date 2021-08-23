Mainframe Market Size to See Record Break Revenue $2,906.61 million by 2025, At CAGR Of 4.3%
Increase in demand for high performance computing, development of IoT landscape, and surge in adoption of mainframe as a service drive the growth of the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the pressure on various businesses to operate higher volumes of data and array of transactions because of a constant trend of digitization and mobility and the benefits of mainframe such as faster and easier deployment coupled with flexibility.
The increase in the demand from businesses to lower operational expenses, the rising need for effective mainframe solutions to handle high volume of data that is generated and increase in the requirement of high processing computing power are few of the factors that are further anticipated to propel the growth of the mainframe market.
The global mainframe market was estimated at $2.09 billion in 2017, and is expected to hit $2.90 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018–2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including top investment pockets, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market classification, and competitive scenario.
Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment is anticipated to continue its top status and garner more than one-quarter of the total market share during the estimated period. At the same time, the retail segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.9% throughout 2018–2025.
Based on the component, the Z systems segment accounted for more than four-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate through 2018–2025. The others segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the study period.
Based on geography, North America generated more than two-fifth of the total revenue in 2017 and is predicted to lead the trail till 2025. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is assumed to garner the highest growth rate of 6.5% during the estimated period.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Profiling Key Players: NEC Corporation, CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Unisys Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., BMC Software, Inc., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, Compuware Corporation, and IBM Corporation.
