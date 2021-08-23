Battery Power Tools Market CAGR Status, Key Companies, Applications, Upcoming Trends to Reach $37.4 Billion by 2028
Battery Power Tools Market Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2028PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing adoption of battery power tools in automotive industry is a major factor that drives the battery power tools market. In addition, introduction of large number of brushless power tools and adoption of affordable and energy-efficient power tools are the factors that are driving the battery power tools market. The global battery power tools market was valued at $20.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $37.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.
In 2020, the drills segment dominated the battery power tools market, followed by the others segment. The market includes revenue generated by sales of battery power tools used for drilling, screw driving, chiseling, sanding and other such applications for production, packaging, assembly, and maintenance operations. These tools includes battery operated cordless handheld machine drills, saws, nailers, grinders, impact wrench, and other types of battery power tools.
Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6173
Top Leading Manufacturers:
The major players profiled in the market include Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hitachi Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-On Incorporated, Stanley Black and Decker, and Techtronic Industries. These major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, collaboration, acquisition, and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the battery power tools market.
By Tools -
Drills
Saws
Lawn Mower
Impact Wrench
Others
By Application -
Industrial
DIY
Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6173
Regional Segmentation:
The global battery power tools market is segmented into motor type, tool, application, and region. Depending on motor type, the market is divided into brushed motor and brushless motor. By tool, it is classified into drills, saws, lawn mower, impact wrench, and others. The others segment includes hammers, grinders, nibbler, polishers, planers, staplers, nailers, and others. The applications covered in the study are industrial and DIY. The global battery power tools market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Key Findings Of The Study
By motor type, the brushed motor segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
By tool, the drill segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
By end user, the Industrial segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6173
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
5034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn