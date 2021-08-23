i2e is now ISO9001 and ISM 27001 Certified- A Testament to Our Commitment Towards Quality and Security

Formed in 2008, i2e Consulting is a software services company delivering both consultancy services and tailored technology solutions for organizations.

GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i2e Consulting, a leading software services company delivering both consultancy services and tailored technology solutions, announced today that it is now ISO: 9001 and ISMS 27001 certificated. These certifications assert the fact that i2e is committed to information security of the client’s sensitive documents, as well as possess the ability to consistently deliver peak quality outputs by delivering continuous improvements to products, services, and internal processes.

`” Being an IT consulting company, we deal with lots of sensitive customer data. By achieving ISM27001, i2e has proved its commitment to adhere to international standards of data sensitivity and security. It also reflects the fact that i2e has all the necessary controls in place to ensure the utmost security standards are met by technology, people, and process,” says Vishal Rane, Director at i2e Consulting.

The ISO27001 certification is awarded to those organizations that establish, implement, maintain and continuously improve an information security management system (ISMS). By taking the necessary steps to comply with these standards, organizations can identify, control, and reduce security risks.

Vishal further adds, “By achieving the ISO9001 certification, i2e has proved that it will work relentlessly to attain the highest quality for its customers. The product development processes at i2e follow stringent quality standards and are thoroughly tested. With this certification, i2e’s technology, process, and people have been thoroughly inspected against the rigid quality standards of ISO.”

The most popular quality and security management system standards, ISO9001 and ISM27001 help businesses to prove their strengths in consistently improving their products and services that meet customer needs, as well as fulfill the applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

“Receiving these two certifications is a testament to i2e’s dedication towards safeguarding the client information and striving to deliver services of the highest standard,” adds Prashant Apte, Director at i2e Consulting.

To know more on how our professional service capabilities can assist your transformation journey, with consulting packages focused on your business needs, get in touch with us through our website.