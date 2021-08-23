Blood Pressure Monitors Market to Reach USD 3.21 Billion with 9.8% CAGR by 2028; Increasing Development of Technologically Advanced Devices to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Blood Pressure Monitors Market Research Report Are Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Indiana, United States), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Masimo (Irvine, California), Beurer GmbH (Ulm, Germany), GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (Chicago, United States), American Diagnostic Corporation (Sweden, Europe), SunTech Medical, Inc. (Morrisville, United States) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood pressure monitors market is set to gain traction from the increasing shift of patients from hospital care to home care devices because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Renowned companies, such as Omron Healthcare, Inc. are persistently striving to launch technologically advanced devices to cater to the huge demand from patients.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Blood Pressure Monitors Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 1.49 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 1.68 billion in 2021 to USD 3.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period during 2021-2028.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Awareness of Effective Management of Hypertension to Bolster Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, especially hypertension worldwide is set to propel the blood pressure monitoring market growth in the near future. As per a report by Pan American Health Organization, more than 30.0% of the adult population in 2020 were suffering from hypertension. Many private healthcare organizations and government bodies of various countries are also conducting awareness programs to educate people about the effective management of hypertension. However, the use of blood pressure monitors in emerging nations is limited compared to developed nations. It may hinder growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

Surging Cases of COVID-19 and Prevalence of Hypertension to Aid Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on this market. As per Springer Nature Limited, hypertension was the most common comorbidity in 2020 in hospitalized patients infected with coronavirus. Hence, the increasing cases of COVID-19 and the rising emphasis on routine check-ups among the general population would aid the market growth. We are providing in-depth research reports to help you better understand the current scenario of this market amid the pandemic.





Segments-

Digital BP Monitors Segment Held 66.6% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By product, the industry is trifurcated into sphygmomanometer, ambulatory BP monitors, and digital BP monitors. Out of these, the digital BP monitors segment earned 66.6% in terms of the blood pressure monitoring devices market share in 2020. It is expected to remain at the forefront in the upcoming years because of the high accuracy levels of these devices.

Report Coverage-

The research report focuses on analyzing the blood pressure monitors industry by taking into consideration contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of key players present in the market to determine their competencies in each segment. Besides, it ensures to help our clients better understand the competitive landscape, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.





Regional Insights-

Rising Cases of Hypertension to Favor Growth in North America

In North America, the market stood at USD 0.63 billion in 2020. Statistics Canada, for instance, mentioned that approximately 5,570,200 Canadians were living with high blood pressure till 2019. Therefore, the demand for BP monitors is anticipated to increase rapidly in the upcoming years in this region. On the other hand, Europe is set to showcase significant CAGR in the blood pressure monitors market because of the rising prevalence of hypertension and the surging population. Koninklijke Philips N.V., for instance, joined hands with Rennes University Hospital, France in January 2021, to enhance its product portfolio of monitoring, interventional imaging, and diagnostics of patients.





Competitive Landscape -

Key Companies Focus on New Product Launches through Collaborations

The global market contains a large number of prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop unique devices to cater to the demand from patients across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms. Below are the two industry developments:

July 2020 : OMRON Healthcare, Inc. and Mount Sinai Health System collaborated to provide patients with the VitalSight™ home blood pressure monitoring solution. It would provide better care to patients living with hypertension.

: OMRON Healthcare, Inc. and Mount Sinai Health System collaborated to provide patients with the VitalSight™ home blood pressure monitoring solution. It would provide better care to patients living with hypertension. January 2020: SunTech Medical partnered up with Valencell Inc. to co-develop novel blood pressure measurement solutions for improving patient safety.

A list of renowned manufacturers of blood pressure monitors operating in the global market:

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Indiana, United States)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Masimo (Irvine, California)

Beurer GmbH (Ulm, Germany)

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (Chicago, United States)

American Diagnostic Corporation (Sweden, Europe)

SunTech Medical, Inc. (Morrisville, United States)





Table of Content from Dermal Fillers Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Hypertension, Key Countries/ Region, 2020 Overview of New Product Launches Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Sphygmomanometer Digital BP Monitors Ambulatory BP Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Home Healthcare Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Sphygmomanometer Digital BP Monitors Ambulatory BP Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Home Healthcare Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Sphygmomanometer Digital BP Monitors Ambulatory BP Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Home Healthcare Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Sphygmomanometer Digital BP Monitors Ambulatory BP Monitors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Home Healthcare Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



TOC Continued…





