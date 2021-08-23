Pectin Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pectin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pectin market reached a volume of 81,802 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 112,621 Tons by 2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Pectin represents a carbohydrate that is found in vegetables and fruits and is necessary for plant growth. It is obtained from apple pomace or citrus peels and is utilized as a thickener, water binder, stabilizer, gelling agent, etc., in foods and medicines. Pectin may assist in improving blood sugar levels, help with gastrointestinal issues, promote healthy weight, etc. At present, the global demand for pectin is rising on account of its capability to create customized textures and its natural association with fruit and fruit pulp.
The growing use of pectin in the food and beverage industry represents one of the primary factors driving the growth of the pectin market. It is extensively utilized in preserves, jams, jellies, etc., as a thickening agent and is added to flavored milk and drinkable yogurt as a stabilizer. Moreover, the increasing product demand from the dairy segment is further catalyzing the market growth, as pectin acts as a texturizer in low-fat dairy products. Additionally, pectin is also used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries to enhance the stability and viscosity of creams or gels. This, in turn, is expected to further fuel the market growth for pectin in the coming years.
Pectin Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global pectin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
CP Kelco
DuPont
Cargill
Herbstreith & Fox
Naturex
Yantai Andre Pectin
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the baler market on the basis of materials, region and end use.
Market by Raw Materials:
Citrus Peel
Apple Peel
Others
Performance of Key Regions:
Europe
Asia
North America
Latin America
Others
Market by End Use:
Jams and Preserves
Drinkable and Spoonable Yoghurt
Bakery and Confectionary
Fruit Beverages
Other Milk Drinks
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
