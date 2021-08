Pectin Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Pectin Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pectin market reached a volume of 81,802 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 112,621 Tons by 2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample:Pectin represents a carbohydrate that is found in vegetables and fruits and is necessary for plant growth. It is obtained from apple pomace or citrus peels and is utilized as a thickener, water binder, stabilizer, gelling agent, etc., in foods and medicines. Pectin may assist in improving blood sugar levels, help with gastrointestinal issues, promote healthy weight, etc. At present, the global demand for pectin is rising on account of its capability to create customized textures and its natural association with fruit and fruit pulp.The growing use of pectin in the food and beverage industry represents one of the primary factors driving the growth of the pectin market. It is extensively utilized in preserves, jams, jellies, etc., as a thickening agent and is added to flavored milk and drinkable yogurt as a stabilizer. Moreover, the increasing product demand from the dairy segment is further catalyzing the market growth, as pectin acts as a texturizer in low-fat dairy products. Additionally, pectin is also used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries to enhance the stability and viscosity of creams or gels. This, in turn, is expected to further fuel the market growth for pectin in the coming years.Pectin Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the global pectin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:CP KelcoDuPontCargillHerbstreith & FoxNaturexYantai Andre PectinKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the baler market on the basis of materials, region and end use.Market by Raw Materials:Citrus PeelApple PeelOthersPerformance of Key Regions:EuropeAsiaNorth AmericaLatin AmericaOthersMarket by End Use:Jams and PreservesDrinkable and Spoonable YoghurtBakery and ConfectionaryFruit BeveragesOther Milk DrinksOthersExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pectin-technical-material-market-report Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:White Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-chocolate-market North America Wheat Flour Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-wheat-flour-market North America Vinegar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vinegar-market North America Potato Chips Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-anhydrous-milk-fat-market North America Fluid Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-fluid-milk-market North America Peanut Butter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-peanut-butter-market Plant Based Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.