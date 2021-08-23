Submit Release
News Search

There were 171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,335 in the last 365 days.

Global Industrial Gas Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Industrial Gas Market 2021-2030

Industrial Gas Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial gas market is expected to grow from $0.96 trillion in 2020 to $1.01 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.22 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. Treatments and drug developments using induced pluripotent stem cells (IPS) are bringing a new added value to the industry through the application of systems using gases such as carbon dioxide and liquid nitrogen, which is indispensable for the cultivation and preservation of cells and tissues. This drives the demand for high grade industrial gases.

Request For A Sample For The Global Industrial Gas Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3582&type=smp

The industrial gas market consists of the sales of industrial gases by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture industrial organic and inorganic gases in compressed, liquid, and solid forms. Industrial gases are also referred to as bulk gases or commodity gases.

Trends In The Global Industrial Gas Market
Industrial gas companies are increasingly supplying carbon dioxide emitted from industrial facilities to greenhouses. CO2 emitted from power plants and refineries is stored in local capacities and empty natural gas fields, and transported to greenhouses via pipelines. This process acts as an intelligent CO2 recycling solution and reduces the carbon footprint of greenhouses. For example, Linde collects carbon flow from the Shell oil refinery near Rotterdam, Netherlands, and supplies about 400,000 tonnes of CO2 to over 580 greenhouses across Rotterdam and Amsterdam. This saves the combustion of 115 million cubic meters of natural gas and avoids emissions of 205,000 tonnes per year of CO2.

Global Industrial Gas Market Segments:
The global industrial gas market is further segmented based on type, end-user industry, mode of supply, packaging and geography.
By Type: Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Other Industrial Gas
By End-User Industry: Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Others
By Mode of Supply: Bulk, Packaging, Pipeline
By Packaging: Cylinders, Bottles, Canisters, Cartridges, Cryogenic Tanks/Vessels, Others
By Geography: The global industrial gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific industrial gas market share is the largest.

Read More On The Report For The Global Industrial Gas Market At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gas-global-market-report

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial gas market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial gas market, industrial gas market share, industrial gas market players, industrial gas market segments and geographies, industrial gas market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial gas market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Industrial Gas Market Organizations Covered: Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Praxair, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021:

Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Oxy-Fuel Combustion), By Service (Capture, Transportation, Utilization, Storage), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Petrochemical, Cement), COVID-19 Growth And Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-capture-utilization-and-storage-global-market-report

Global Carbon Dioxide Market - By Type (Liquid Carbon Dioxide, Solid Carbon Dioxide, Gaseous Carbon Dioxide), By Application (Beverages, Food, Metal Products, Oil And Gas, Medical, Chemical, Firefighting), By Grade Type (Medical Grade, Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Other Grade), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-dioxide-market

Nitrogen Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Compressed Gas, Liquid Nitrogen), By End Use Industry (Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Chemical), By Application (Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Science And Research), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nitrogen-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Industrial Gas Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Industrial Gas Market 2021-2030

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.