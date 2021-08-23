Global Industrial Gas Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Industrial Gas Market 2021-2030

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial gas market is expected to grow from $0.96 trillion in 2020 to $1.01 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.22 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. Treatments and drug developments using induced pluripotent stem cells (IPS) are bringing a new added value to the industry through the application of systems using gases such as carbon dioxide and liquid nitrogen, which is indispensable for the cultivation and preservation of cells and tissues. This drives the demand for high grade industrial gases.

The industrial gas market consists of the sales of industrial gases by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture industrial organic and inorganic gases in compressed, liquid, and solid forms. Industrial gases are also referred to as bulk gases or commodity gases.

Trends In The Global Industrial Gas Market

Industrial gas companies are increasingly supplying carbon dioxide emitted from industrial facilities to greenhouses. CO2 emitted from power plants and refineries is stored in local capacities and empty natural gas fields, and transported to greenhouses via pipelines. This process acts as an intelligent CO2 recycling solution and reduces the carbon footprint of greenhouses. For example, Linde collects carbon flow from the Shell oil refinery near Rotterdam, Netherlands, and supplies about 400,000 tonnes of CO2 to over 580 greenhouses across Rotterdam and Amsterdam. This saves the combustion of 115 million cubic meters of natural gas and avoids emissions of 205,000 tonnes per year of CO2.

Global Industrial Gas Market Segments:

The global industrial gas market is further segmented based on type, end-user industry, mode of supply, packaging and geography.

By Type: Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Other Industrial Gas

By End-User Industry: Chemicals, Metallurgy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Others

By Mode of Supply: Bulk, Packaging, Pipeline

By Packaging: Cylinders, Bottles, Canisters, Cartridges, Cryogenic Tanks/Vessels, Others

By Geography: The global industrial gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific industrial gas market share is the largest.

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial gas market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial gas market, industrial gas market share, industrial gas market players, industrial gas market segments and geographies, industrial gas market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial gas market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Industrial Gas Market Organizations Covered: Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Praxair, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

