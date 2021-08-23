US Dialysis Services Market to Reach USD 32.46 Billion by 2028; Surging Technological Advances in Telehealth to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies covered in the Dialysis Services Market Research Report are: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (Bad Homburg, Germany), DaVita Inc. (Denver, Colorado, United States), American Renal® Associates (Beverly, Massachusetts, United States), U.S. Renal Care, Inc.( Plano, Texas, United States), Satellite Healthcare (San Jose, United States), Baxter (Illinois, United States), B. Braun Melsungen AG, (Melsungen, Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (New Jersey, United States), DCI Inc. (Tennessee, United States), NxStage Medical, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Dialysis Services Market size was USD 25.87 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 26.20 billion in 2021 to USD 32.46 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.11% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “ US Dialysis Services Market , 2021-2028.”

Key Development:

February 2021: DaVita gained first position by comprising a safe telehealth platform called as DaVita Care Connect™, into its home dialysis segment. It is one of the numerous connective technologies in its collection of services intended to advanceresults and the care experience for patients determining to treat at home.

As per our report, the number of patients undergoing dialysis continues to riserapidly in the U.S. each year and this is expected to boom demand of the service. The unhealthy and irregular lifestyle habits has too contributed in kidney failure and therefore raised the need to get dialysis. For example, according to the national kidney foundation, in 2018, about 785,883 Americans suffered kidney failure, and 554,038 of those patients underwent dialysis procedure. This is estimated to boost the US Dialysis Services Market growth during the forecast period.





Demand for Dialysis Service to Decline Backed by Transformation of Clinics to COVID-19 Care Center

The COVID-19 outbreak has powerfullyimpacted the aspects of the healthcare sector worldwide. Dialysis facilities are shutdown or rehabilitated into COVID-19 centersin order to suffice with the surging patient capacity. Currently in thescenario of the U.S. dialysis services, several facilities offeringservices to the sufferers with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)confronted challenges in protecting patients and its workforce while delivering clinical help. Nonetheless, numerous companies presenting virtual healthcare facilitiesobserved a sturdy growth in their sales.

For example, in December 2020, Baxter International, which is a global reformer in renal care, launched Peritoneal Dialysis Excellence Academy, which is a novel virtual training space and educational center to aid nurses develop their expertise to presentfinest patient care in this industry.





Report Coverage

The report presents a detailed study about its segments and the market overview. A considerate summary of the ongoing market trends as well as the forthcoming opportunities is mentioned in the report. Besides, it offers a meticulous study of the regional insights and their role in forming thegrowth of the U.S. dialysis servicesindustry. The COVID-19 impacts have been mentioned in the report to aid stakeholders and business owners with a better comprehension of the probable risks prevailing in the market. The report further discusses about the important players and their winning strategies to stay in the leading position.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is classified into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is further divided into acute and chronic. This segment dominated the market and held a significant US Dialysis Services Market share in 2020 and is further expected to maintain its dominance. This dominance is accredited to the rise in the occurrence of hypertension and diabetes.

By end-users, the market is segregated into dialysis centre, home healthcare, and hospitals. Dialysis centre segment dominated the U.S.market share in 2020 and is anticipated to preserve its position by the end of 2028.





Drivers and Restraints

Technological Progress in Telehealth to Augment the Market Growth

Advancements in any market are hopeful in impelling the market potential and market size. Telehealth and home dialysis, both nurture greater home-based care, reduced time period, and lesser tours to the hospital. It further assists to enable patient schooling about home dialysis process and self-care. Nephrologist and dialysis presenters have executed telehealth platforms to offer care for patients. These sources diverse from videoconferencing to options that allows for self-scheduling, fee collection, and physician notices.

For instance, in 2020, Fresenius Medical Care North America, rolled out the proposal of a novel telehealth solution primarily for home dialysis patients. The corporation owns over 2700 centers and home dialysis services. Telehealth focuses on the continuation of the speedy adoption of home therapies by upgrading association among patients, the healthcare team, and doctors. This is expected to upsurge the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape

Expansion of Dialysis Services across the U.S. to Result in Intense Struggle among Companies

Amongst all the chief players in the U.s., DaVita Inc. signifies an important share in the market owing to its extensive facilities across country. This company is one of the foremost presenters of kidney dialysis services and associated lab services in the U.S. It possessesroughly 2,800 outpatient dialysis units in the United States and presents critical inpatient dialysis services at about 900 healthcare units, clinics and hospitals.





List of Key Players Covered in the Report

TOC:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such as Partnerships, Mergers, & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases Impact of COVID-19 on the US Dialysis Services Market

U.S Dialysis Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Dialysis Type Hemodialysis Acute Chronic PeritonealDialysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dialysis center Home Healthcare Hospital

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments U.S Market Share Analysis (2020) Company Profiles (Overview, Product Types & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability)) FreseniusMedical Care AG & Co. DaVta Inc. American Renal® Associates U.S Renal Care Inc. Satellite Healthcare Baxter B. Braun Becton, Dickinson and Company DCI Inc. NxStageMedical, Inc. OtherProminentPlayers











