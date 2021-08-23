Global Industrial Mold Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Industrial Mold Market 2021-2030

Industrial Mold Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Metal Molds), By Application (Manufacturing, Automotive), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Industrial Mold Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial mold market is expected to grow from $26.21 billion in 2020 to $27.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $38.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The industrial mold market consists of sales of industrial molds by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce industrial molds for casting metals or forming other materials such as plastics, glass, or rubber.

Trends In The Global Industrial Mold Market

Conformal cooling designs are increasingly being used by manufacturing companies in 3D-printed molds as it provides better cooling to the molded products. Conformal provides better cooling molds with complicated geometric design and overcome issues like uneven cooling adds warp, intricate curves, thin walls, and tight tolerances. Mold manufacturing companies provide inbuilt conformal cooling design in their 3D-printed molds that reduces energy consumption and cooling cycle time from 15-60%.

Global Industrial Mold Market Segments:

The global industrial mold market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: Metal Molds, Other Material Molds

By Application: Manufacturing, Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global industrial mold market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American industrial mold market accounts for the largest share in the global industrial mold market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Industrial Mold Market Organizations Covered: Amada, TRUMPF, DMTG, DMG Mori, U.S. Industrial Machinery.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

