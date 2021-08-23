Human Rights Organizations Market Growth Is Driven By The Rise In Hate Crimes

Human Rights Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hate crime is a form of criminal violence upon a person or property, caused in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity. As per the annual report of FBI published in 2019, physical attacks against individuals have risen, accounting for 61% of the 7,120 cases reported by law enforcement authorities nationally as hate crimes in the USA. Government and non-governmental organizations aim to curb the abuses that challenge people's human rights, which aids in the growth of the human rights organizations market.

The global human rights organizations market size is expected to grow from $15.49 billion in 2020 to $15.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $18.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Major players covered in the global human rights organizations market are Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Civil Rights Defenders, Human Rights Without Frontiers International, Physicians for Human Rights, Anti-Slavery International, Global Rights, UN Watch, European Centre for Minority Issues, International Federation for Human Rights.

The human rights organizations market consists of revenue generated through human rights services by entities that are engaged in promoting causes associated with human rights either for a broad or a specific constituency. Establishments in this industry address issues such as protecting and promoting broad constitutional rights and civil liberties of individuals and those suffering from neglect, abuse, or exploitation, promoting the interests of specific groups such as children, women, senior citizens, or persons with disabilities, improving relations between racial, ethnic, and cultural groups, and promoting voter education and registration.

TBRC’s human rights organizations market report is segmented by type of organization into nongovernmental organizations, intergovernmental organizations, governmental organizations, international organizations, by application into all humans, children, women, disabled, LGBTQ, others, by mode of donation into online, offline, and by organization location into domestic, international.

