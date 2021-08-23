Semiconductor Machinery Market Continues To See Disruption, Leaves Automobile Prices High

Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2021 Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With new outbreaks of COVID-19 continuing to occur in the third quarter of 2021, semiconductor production remains disrupted with semiconductor plants shutting down just as things were expected to pick up for semiconductor machinery manufacturing facilities. These disruptions in production and supply of semiconductor chips lead to constraints throughout the supply chain since the global semiconductor and related devices market affects various end-use industries such as information technology, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and others.

Automakers presumed that the chip shortage would be accounted for in the second half of the year, but with the Delta variant of coronavirus, there will remain a shortage in the supply of cars. This limited supply with the increased demand for cars leads to the high prices for automobiles we are and will be seeing for some time ahead.

As per data on the Global Market Model, the semiconductor sector faces major monetary losses and a rapid decline in sales as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. The decrease in demand for large end-user segments has been the major cause of the decline in the semiconductor industry. Overall, the projection of semiconductor sales for 2020 reduced by $55.0 billion to $415.4 billion, and annual growth was decreased from 12.5% to 0.9% for 2020.

The growing demand for electric vehicles is a key factor driving the growth of the semiconductor machinery manufacturing market. The demand for electric cars is increasing attributing to the surge in the number of charging stations across the globe. The advances in the semiconductor industry give the potential for longer battery life for electric vehicles. In addition to improving the operational appeal of electric vehicles, the commercialization of this innovation also offers a prime business opportunity for semiconductor manufacturers.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the sales of electric cars reported a 40% year-on-year increase in 2019. The sales of electric cars accounted for 2.6% of global car sales and approximately 1% of global car stock in 2019. Therefore, the growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the global semiconductor machinery market ahead.

The major players covered in the global semiconductor machinery market are Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials Inc, ASML, EV Group (EVG), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd, Tokyo Electron Limited, Rudolph Technologies Inc, Nordson Corporation, Plasma-Therm, Veeco Instruments Inc, Canon Inc, Nikon Corporation, Teradyne Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Cohu Inc, Modutek Corporation, Onto Innovation, Energetiq Technology Inc, Gigaphoton Inc, Inpria Corp, JEOL Ltd, Mapper Lithography, NuFlare Technology Inc, Raith GmbH, S-Cubed, Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Equipment Corporation, Advanced Dicing Technologies.

Several of the major companies operating in the semiconductor machinery industry are focusing on the development of innovative technology solutions for semiconductor machinery to maintain their position in the competitive business environment and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in March 2020, Lam Research Corporation, a USA-based semiconductor company launched a fully transformed plasma etch technology and device solution, designed to provide advanced functionality and extensibility to chipmakers required for future development. Space-saving design, the ability to detect trends and patterns, and the capture and review of data are other advantages provided by the Sensi. I platform.

TBRC’s semiconductor machinery market report is segmented by type into front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility equipment, by application into integrated circuit, discrete device, optoelectronic device, sensors.

