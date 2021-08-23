At 28.2% Growth Rate: Mobile Wallet Market Generating Revenue of $7,580.1 Billion by 2027
The shifting trend towards digitalization & increasing consumer preference for cashless payments & online transactions are the major growth driver of the marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid surge in the adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, increasing internet penetration, and rising initiatives by governments for the development of smart cities in various countries has boosted the demand for mobile wallets.
Payment-based business model among digital applications, and upsurge in government initiatives to drive cashless economy fuel the growth of the global
mobile wallet market.
The global mobile wallet market was estimated at $1.04 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to hit $7.58 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning stratagems, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and fluctuating market trends.
The global mobile wallet market is analyzed across type, technology, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the remote segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The proximity segment, on the other hand, is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 316 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/84
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the region is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.5% till 2027. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Based on industry-vertical, the retail segment held more than one-third of the total market share in 2019 and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the telecommunication segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 35.0% throughout the forecast period.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/84
Profiling Key Players: American Express Banking Corp., Alipay.com, VISA Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Google Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Covid-19 Scenario-
1. The ongoing social distancing measures and concerns over the usage of cash and plastics have impacted the market positively.
2. The outbreak of Covid-19 has increased the trend of contactless payments which, in turn, has boosted the global mobile wallet market to a significant extent.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/18965c66f54efbc6a05b59be462dc66b
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/84
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Asset Management System Market
2. Wealth Management Platform Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn