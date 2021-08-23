PhD Studies and the Future of the Youth of Tajikistan

Phd Studies

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel recently visited Tajikistan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, Impact Investor, Senior Advisor to Governments, Royal Families and UHNWI, Chairman & Founder of THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE, Ambassador of the Global Union to the United Arab Emirates, recently visited Tajikistan and had a chance to meet H.E. Imomzoda Muhammadyusuf Saidali – Minister at the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan. The said visit is truly remarkable and a milestone in the history of the academic development of a great country such as the Republic of Tajikistan. Together with PhD Studies, they finalized an Academic Agreement for the future of the youth of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan has a high rate of literacy. Due to the old Soviet system and free education, with an estimated 99.8% of the population having the ability to read and write. There are relatively large number of tertiary education institutions and several institutions. Most, but not all, universities were established during the Soviet Era. Many Tajiks left the education system due to low demand in the labour market for people with extensive educational training or professional skills. According to a UNICEF-supported survey, about 25 percent of the girls in Tajikistan fail to complete compulsory primary education because of poverty and gender bias, although literacy is generally high in Tajikistan.

PhD Studies in an International Online Business School based in the United Arab Emirates, partners with a wide range of Universities and gives its students full academic support during their entire education until they obtain a British Degree. Francisco Peñaherrera, Executive Director of PhD Studies, and team across the affiliated Universities to these programmers came up with competitive curriculum that will benefit all the future and upcoming students. If you are planning to migrate to the UK, they have the best fitted programs that you can choose from Business Management, Human Resources, Health and Social care, Hospitality and Tourism, Law and Education, Cyber Security and Logistics.

All of the courses of PhD Studies are 100% Online wherein you can finish and earn your degrees in a shortest time, UK Accredited Degrees and Globally Recognized. PhD Studies have a wide range of fitted courses from Diploma, Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate (PhD) degrees. Having long term relationships with Universities and Professors it helps our students to overcome their struggles on their study. With their fast track and flexible programmed, it gives you the opportunity to immigrate (study and work) in the United Kingdom.



