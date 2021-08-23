Rainscreen Cladding Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.0% to Reach $206,638.0 Million by 2030

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Rainscreen Cladding Market

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Rainscreen Cladding Market by Material, Application, Construction, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global rainscreen cladding market size was $103.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $206.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Europe region dominated the global rainscreen cladding accounting for 36.49% share of the market.

A growth in residential and commercial industry drives the demand for rainscreen cladding products; thereby, fueling the rainscreen cladding market growth. Increase in residential and non-residential construction and construction renovation industry drives the demands of the rainscreen cladding.

In addition, rise in construction spending in countries such as India, Germany, Japan, the U.S., and others boosts the growth of the market. For instance, expenditure on private construction activities by the U.S. government increased by over 50% and that on public construction grew by over 20% from 2012 to 2020.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has already affected the sales of global rainscreen cladding market share in 2020, and is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. The major demand for rainscreen cladding was badly affected due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Further, the disruption of supply chains hinders the installation of rainscreen cladding products in the commercial and residential buildings.

Top 10 Leading Players

Rockwool International A/S
Kingspan Group
Sika AG
SFS Group AG
CGL Systems Ltd
Trespa International B.V.
Valcan
Sotech Optima ALL
The Clarison Group Ltd (Alucraft Ltd)
Euro Panels Overseas N.V.

Key Market Segments

By Material
Composite Material
Metal
Fiber Cement
Ceramic
Others

By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial

By Construction
New Construction
Renovation

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA