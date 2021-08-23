Process Analyzer Market Projected to Reach $12,192.0 Million by 2030 | Global Industry Insights

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report study shows the revenue generated from the sales of process analyzers used in process industries to detect or monitor the composition, flow rate, and pressure of liquids and gases that are being used in different operations. Process analyzers are used in the process industry where the operations are related to continuous flow of different liquids or gases.

The process analyzer market size was valued at $7.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The major driving factor of the process analyzer market is rising demand for wastewater treatment facilities to tackle the problem of water & wastewater generated by municipal as well as industrial waste. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and chemical industries has led to rise in demand for process analyzers.

Top 10 Key Market Players

ABB Ltd.
AMETEK Process Instruments
Applied Analytics, Inc.
Endress+Hauser AG
Emerson Electric Co.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Siemens AG
Suez
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Key Market Segments

By Analysis Type

Online Analysis
Inline Analysis
Atline Analysis

By Analyzing Material State

Liquid
Gas

By End-user Industry

Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Water & Wastewater
Chemical
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

