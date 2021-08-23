Process Analyzer Market Projected to Reach $12,192.0 Million by 2030 | Global Industry Insights
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Process Analyzer MarketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report study shows the revenue generated from the sales of process analyzers used in process industries to detect or monitor the composition, flow rate, and pressure of liquids and gases that are being used in different operations. Process analyzers are used in the process industry where the operations are related to continuous flow of different liquids or gases.
The process analyzer market size was valued at $7.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12737
The major driving factor of the process analyzer market is rising demand for wastewater treatment facilities to tackle the problem of water & wastewater generated by municipal as well as industrial waste. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and chemical industries has led to rise in demand for process analyzers.
Top 10 Key Market Players
ABB Ltd.
AMETEK Process Instruments
Applied Analytics, Inc.
Endress+Hauser AG
Emerson Electric Co.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Siemens AG
Suez
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12737
Key Market Segments
By Analysis Type
Online Analysis
Inline Analysis
Atline Analysis
By Analyzing Material State
Liquid
Gas
By End-user Industry
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Water & Wastewater
Chemical
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12737
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn