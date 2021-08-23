Submit Release
News Search

There were 85 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,254 in the last 365 days.

Sanitary Napkin Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sanitary Napkin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sanitary napkin market reached a value of US$ 23.63 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/sanitary-napkin-market/requestsample

Sanitary napkins are worn by women to absorb the uterine blood flow during their menstruation. It is made using cotton or other super absorbent polymer and widely available in different shapes, sizes, and absorbing capabilities. Nowadays, due to rising environmental concerns and the growing need for sustainable feminine hygiene solutions, biodegradable sanitary napkins are gaining widespread adoption across the globe. They have anti-bacterial and natural sterilizing properties that help prevent irritation and rashes.

The increasing awareness among women about personal hygiene represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for comfortable sanitary napkins. They prevent infections that can be caused due to poor menstrual hygiene. Apart from this, governments of numerous countries are collaborating with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to introduce cost-effective and subsidized biodegradable sanitary napkins and promote menstrual hygiene among women. The leading players are also offering innovative products through online distribution channels, which is anticipated to drive the market.

Sanitary Napkin Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global sanitary napkin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)
Hengan International Group Company Limited (HKG: 1044)
Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC)
Kao Corporation (TYO: 4452)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global sanitary napkin market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by type:

Menstrual Pad
Pantyliner

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Pharmacies
Convenience Stores
Online
Specialty Stores
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sanitary-napkin-market

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

H1N1 Vaccines Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/h1n1-vaccines-market

Healthcare IT Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market

Healthcare Staffing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-staffing-market

eHealth Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ehealth-market

GCC Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-implantable-medical-devices-market

India Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-implantable-medical-devices-market

Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-implantable-medical-devices-market

Hearing Aid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hearing-aid-market

About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Sanitary Napkin Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.