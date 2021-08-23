Global Beer Market Report 2021-26: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
The global beer market size is projected to exceed US$ 727.5 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global beer market size reached US$ 623.20 Billion in 2020. The market is projected to exceed US$ 727.5 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.
Beer is a carbonated beverage that is prepared by fermenting malted barley with water and yeast. It is most commonly consumed as an alcoholic beverage due to its long fermentation period. Some other ingredients like fruits and herbs are added to the drink for additional flavor and fragrance. There are different commercially available varieties of beer, including ale, lager, stout, India pale ale, and porter. Moderate and measured beer consumption has been linked with reducing stress, and preventing weak bones, Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, gallstones, and heart and circulatory system diseases.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited, Carlsberg Group, Diageo plc, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Groupo Modelo, United Breweries Group, Oettinger Brauerei Gmbh, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Brewing Company and Tetra Laval.
Global Beer Market Trends:
The onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the resulting imposition of regulations for lockdowns and social distancing in numerous countries have influenced on-premises consumption and sales of beer. On the contrary, this trend gave rise to the demand for home delivery services and to-go packs through online platforms. Additionally, the growing availability of craft and specialty beer brewed in exotic flavors, such as chocolate, honey, sweet potato, and ginger, is further driving the market growth. Alcohol-free and low-calorie beer is also gaining traction amongst the young population. Besides this, cross-cultural practices and the growing western influences are among the factors that are increasing the global sales of beer.
Market Summary:
On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into standard, premium, specialty and other lagers. Standard lager represents the most popular product type.
Based on the packaging, the market has been divided into glass, PET bottles, metal cans and others, wherein glass containers exhibit dominance in the market.
On the basis of the production, the market has been classified into macro, micro and other breweries. At present, macro-breweries dominate the market as they produce beer in large quantities, consequently offering it at a more affordable price as compared to craft beer.
Based on the alcohol content, high alcohol beer accounts for the majority of the market share, followed by low alcohol and alcohol-free beer.
On the basis of the flavor, the market has been bifurcated into flavored and unflavored beer, wherein unflavored beer represents the most preferred variant across the globe.
Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest distribution channel. Other major segments include on-trades, specialty stores, convenience stores and others.
On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions are North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
