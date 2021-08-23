Smart Air Purifiers Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.6% to Reach $10,411.4 Million by 2027
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Smart Air Purifiers MarketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart air purifiers can be connected to smartphones with the help of an application and can be controlled and operated remotely. Smart air purifiers have become essential components for smart homes, owing to their ability to connect with other devices through technologies such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It provides information about surrounding air quality in real time. Performance settings of smart air purifier can be fine-tuned using smartphone application.
The global smart air purifier market size was valued at $5,200.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $10,411.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Rise in level of pollution in countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, Russia, and Brazil has triggered demand for smart air purifiers. For instance, according to the WHO, air quality in Brazil is considered as moderately unsafe as it has concentration of PM2.5 exceeding 10 µg/m3. In addition, in Mumbai, India, air quality index has increased by 15% from 2017 to 2018, as per the data furnished by US Consulate.
Top 10 Key Market Players
Coway Co., Ltd.
Dyson Technology Limited
Honeywell International Inc.
Levoit
LG Electronics Inc.
Xiaomi Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Sharp Corporation
Unilever PLC (Blueair AB)
Winix Inc.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart air purifier market trends and dynamics.
An in-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the smart air purifier market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The global smart air purifier market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Dust collectors
Fume and smoke collectors
Others
By Technique
High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
Thermodynamic sterilization system(TSS)
Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation
Ionizer purifiers
Activated Carbon Filtration
Others
By End-user
Residential
Commercial
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
