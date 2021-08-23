Smart Labels Market Share, Trends, Report, Scope, Demand, Size and Forecast 2021-2026
IMARC Group expects the global smart labels market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Labels Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global smart labels market trends exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Smart labels refer to the flat transparent configured transponder tags that are integrated with digital technologies, such as barcodes and QR codes. They are embedded with a chip, bonding wires and antenna that assists the consumers in verifying the product details for authentication. They contain pertinent information about the product, including ingredient details, manufacturing and expiration dates, and nutritional content, for various consumer goods. Some of the commonly used smart labels include chip, printable and electronic labels.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Smart Labels Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the retail sector. Along with this, the increasing incidences of thefts and shoplifting across the sector have led to the rising demand for anti-theft devices for security concerns. Since the usage of smart tags assists in providing real-time visibility of the products, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce innovative product variants in the market to gain a competitive edge. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart labels market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-labels-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Avery Dennison Corporation
CCL Industries Inc
Checkpoints Systems, Inc
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Intermec, Inc.
Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd
Sato Holdings Corporation
Thin Film Electronics ASA
Smartrac N.V.
Muehlbauer Holding AG
Smart Labels Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, component type and end use industry.
Breakup by Type:
RFID
Electronic Article Surveillance
Electronic Shelf Label
Sensing Label
Near Field Communication
Breakup by Component Type:
Batteries
Transceivers
Microprocessors
Memories
Others
Breakup by End-user:
Retail
Logistics and Transportation
Healthcare
Food and Beverage
Aerospace
Data Centers
Libraries
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
