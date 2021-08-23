Self-healing Concrete Market Projected to Reach $1,375,088.0 Thousand by 2025

Factors such as increased life of civil infrastructures, ease of utilizing the product, and reduced maintenance cost boost the self-healing concrete market.

Self-healing concretes are bio concretes, generated with the help of Genus Bacillus bacterium group of bacteria that can survive in the alkaline concrete environment for years and produce limestone that can fill up and repair the crack. Favorable environmental conditions such as presence of water, nutrients, and oxygen helps spores to germinate and grow into vegetative active bacterial cells.The global self-healing concrete market size was valued at $216,720.0 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,375,088.0 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Self-healing concrete market opportunity includes wide application base for reliable and durable construction. The wide area application of self healing concrete will help the adoption and boost the self-healing concrete industry in coming years. The residential, commercial, industrial and civil infrastructure are key component of economic growth.Key Market PlayersBasiliskAcciona Infraestructureas S.A.Avecom N.V.Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y MaterialeCOWI A/SDevan-MicropolisFesconKey Benefits for StakeholdersThe study provides an in-depth self-healing concrete market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is included in the study.Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.The quantitative analysis of the global self-healing concrete market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential. In addition, self-healing concrete market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2025 is also included in the report.

Key Market SegmentsBy TypeIntrinsic healingCapsule based healingVascular healingBy End-UserResidential and CommercialIndustrialCivil InfrastructureBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA