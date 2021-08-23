Tenmax and Gojek partner to provide AI-based Martech solution to Indonesian merchants and brands

GoGAN, Gojek Ad Network, enables merchants and brands to plan,place and monitor their digital marketing efforts in real time frictionalessly.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TenMax.io, a marketing technology (Martech) firm, today announced a partnership with Gojek, Southeast Asia’s leading on-demand platform, to support GoGAN, Gojek Ads Network, in delivering best-in-class ad services to consumer brands, merchants, and ad agencies of all sizes in Indonesia.

Leveraging TenMax’s artificial intelligence programming and Gojek’s insights-driven platform, the partnership will enable brands, agencies, and merchants to access a one-stop advertising solution to plan, measure, and optimize their digital marketing efforts in real-time manner, across social media and content sites.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gojek to support GoGAN in Indonesia, by combining our expertise and Gojek’s valuable insights to introduce innovative Martech solutions into the Indonesia digital marketing and internet economy,” said Dr. Nathan Chu, CEO of Tenmax.io.

Gojek is founded on the principle of utilizing technology to remove life’s daily frictions by connecting consumers to the best providers of goods and services in the market, from transportation to food and many other services.

“In collaboration with Tenmax.io, we are further reducing the friction of digital media buying, allowing our merchant partners and global brand clients to optimize their digital marketing initiatives of all sizes, powered by our user-base and first-party insights, and the proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) platform from Tenmax.io, to create value for the Gojek ecosystem,” Antoine de Carbonnel, Gojek’s Chief Commercial Officer added.

GoGAN’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) or deep learning technology can assist marketers in key aspects of programmatic media buying through:

One-stop shopping cross-channel media buy: buy Facebook/Instagram and local website ad space in a few clicks. The real-time bidding (RTB) capability makes sure advertisers get superior costs per click and impressions to reach their target audiences. GoGAN also provide real-time analytics and performance report generating dashboard to marketerts, which provides brands and agencies insights and allows them to recalibrate marketing strategy on GoGAN.

“The past few months of working with the Gojek team has been a pleasure, the insights allows us to further train and optimize our real time bidding (RTB) algorithm, placing the right contents to the right audiences at the right cost. With satisfactory initial results, we are excited to work with more partners from the ad agencies world, premium content publishers, and the entire Gojek ecosystem, from global FMCG, consumer electronics brands, to regional SMBs, and MSMEs, to make our collaboration as a solution for any company in Indonesia and beyond,“ said Brian Yang, Managing Director of Tenmax.io.

“We have already engaged with brands beyond the food sectors, including insurance, banking, lifestyle, fashion, gaming, and we look forward to working with ad agencies as well to provide the innovative GoGAN solution to more world class brands,“ said de Carbonnel.

Globally, ad-services on e-commerce giants are now contributing billions of revenues per quarter and growing at 60%+ YoY, which further increases overall transaction volume. Yang hopes the collaboration can help drive such flywheels for the new partnership between TenMax and Gojek and benefit the entire ecosystem.

Through long-standing commercial and technical partnerships with leading ad platforms such as Facebook and Google, TenMax and its sister company cacafly.com, has provided digital marketing services to over 10,000 clients in Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia. "with the Gojek partnership and on-going we look forward to further expand our presence in SEA by setting up a new Indonesia office and engage with more new partners", add Yang.



About TenMax

Established in 2015, TenMax Adtech Lab is Martech powerhouse that developed full suite digital marketing solution, which includes DSP (Demand Side Platform), SSP (Supply Side Platform), DMP (Data Management Platform), and Ad Exchange system, and AI-based RTB (Real-Time Bidding) algorithm. Tenmax.io operates in Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia. Its PPStudio platform earned the 2020 MMA (Mobile Marketing Association) APAC SMARTIES Silver Award in the Banner & Rich Media Advertising category.

TenMax is part of funP Innovation Group (BVI), backed by leading VCs such as CDIB (China Development Investment Bank) Capital Group and CID Group, angels from Silicon Valley. funP is founded by computer scientists Dr. Nathan Chiu, Cambridge MBA alumnus Brian Yang, in 2006.