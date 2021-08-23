Ceramic Injection Molding Market Anticipated to Reach $746.2 Million by 2026 | Growth Factors with Competitive Analysis

An increase in demand for injection molded ceramic products globally is expected to drive the adoption of ceramic injection molding machines

Ceramic injection molding (CIM) is a process used to develop highly precise and large volume of injection-molded ceramic components for different industries such as consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The global ceramic injection molding market growth is driven by surge in demand for advanced ceramic products across the globe due to wear resistance, corrosion resistance, toughness, and high strength offered by the material.The global ceramic injection molding market size was $375.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $746.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

CIM technology finds wide-ranging applications in consumer goods, electronics, and mobile phone industries. Hence, the escalating adoption of injection-molded ceramics products is expected to boost the development of the industry. In addition, growth in the industrial sector and increase in demand for precise and complex ceramic products is estimated to fuel the growth of the global ceramic injection molding market in the coming years.

Top 10 Leading Market PlayersARBURG GmbH + Co KGCoorsTek, Inc.Indo-MIMKläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KGMICROMorgan Advanced Materials plcNishimura Advanced CeramicsOECHSLER AGOrtech Advanced CeramicsPaul Rauschert

Key BenefitsThe study provides an in-depth global ceramic injection molding market analysis and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.Information about key drivers and restraints and their impact analysis on the ceramic injection molding market size is provided.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the ceramic injection molding industry.A quantitative analysis of the global ceramic injection molding market size from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market SegmentsBy MaterialAluminaZirconiaOthersBy Industry VerticalIndustrial MachineryAutomotiveHealthcareElectrical & ElectronicsConsumer GoodsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA